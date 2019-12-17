Exercise Face-Off: Vertical Pull

PULLUP

BEST FOR: Strength and athleticism. “Not many lifters can crank out three sets of twelve on full-range, bodyweight pullups,” says Angelo Poli, creator of the MetPro training app. Even if they can get to 12 or 15 on the first set, performance typically tanks after that, which reduces the move’s effectiveness as a straight-up muscle-builder. That said, they hit almost all of your upper-body muscles, primarily your back and biceps, and teach you to lift your own bodyweight, which is usualy more than you can manage with a lat pulldown machine.

Application: If your goals are primarily athletic—you’re into MMA, climbing, gymnastics, or some other sport requiring a lot of grip and pulling strength—pullups should be a go-to move, according to Poli. They’re also great for conditioning—do them as a part of a full-body circuit and you can be sure your heart rate will stay high. New lifters can get better at the move by performing up to 10 sets of 1-2 reps per workout, or by looping a heavy resistance band over the bar and performing the move with a foot or knee braced inside the loop. Vets can work with standard rep ranges (six, eight, twelve, and up). And if you’re super strong, you can even add weight with a dipping belt.

Safety: Dicey shoulders? Skip this one. “You have less control when you do pullups than when you do pulldowns or assisted pullups,” says Poli. Not sure? Approach with caution. And if you opt in, go with a neutral (palms-facing) grip—and don’t relax your shoulders fully between reps—keep your shoulder blades engaged (pulled downwards) rather than letting them shrug up towards your ears.

RATING: Safety: 2/5 Strength-Building: 5/5 Muscle-building: 3.5/5