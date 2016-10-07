vuk8691 / Getty

Features

The Guide to Your First Bikini Competition

Everything you need to know about the show from your tan, to your outfit, to how to talk to judges.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
vuk8691 / Getty
View Gallery (9)

Some of us dream about standing in a spotlight in front of a crowd of people showing off all the hard work we’ve put in at the gym (and in the kitchen). Every year, more and more women are drawn to fitness competitions, each with her own unique reasons for getting up onstage. For some, it’s the culmination of a long journey into fitness that started with trying to lose weight and be healthier. For others, it’s the chance to prove to themselves that they are as strong inside as outside. And some people just like a fresh challenge.

No matter what the reason, you may be contemplating entering a fitness competition in the coming months. And we’re here to help you get there. We enlisted the aid of Shannon Dey and Gennifer Strobo, the brains behind Bombshell Fitness. Dey, a health and fitness specialist with an M.S. in exercise science and a Ph.D. candidate in sports psychology, founded Team Bombshell in 2007 as a fitness-focused platform for women. She quickly realized the need for a comprehensive training program that helped women pursue their lifestyle and fitness goals, including fitness competitions. Strobo, a nine-time IFBB figure champion and nine-time Olympia competitor, is one of Team Bombshell’s most popular coaches and a certified nutritionist. (Find more information about Bombshell Fitness at bombshellfitness.com.)

Although this guide can help you get started with any fitness competition goal, it’s tailored for women who want to compete in the bikini division, which is a good starting point for many females, says Dey. In addition to a comprehensive workout and diet plan, you’ll also find tips and advice on everything from what to pack for the show to how to pick a suit that will show off your best assets.

The program is designed to start a minimum of 12 weeks before a show. You may want a little more time to clean up your diet and build up your fitness, depending on your needs. It’s definitely not an easy task ahead, so it’s important to get yourself mentally prepared, says Dey. But ultimately you’ll find out exactly how powerful you are. “You learn dedication, discipline and an inner strength that you can apply to almost any other part of your life,” she adds. “And you will learn a lot about yourself along the way.”

The Guide to Your First Bikini Competition
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9
Towfiqu Photography / Getty
Do I Need to Take Special Supps During Competition Prep?

A balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables can help ensure you’re getting the right amount of nutrients you need to look and feel good. But even with a clean diet, you may need to consider adding a few extra supplements to help you power through your training and enhance recovery, says nutritionist and Bombshell Fitness coach Gennifer Strobo, who is also an IFBB figure pro. You may need to consider adding a few extra supplements to help you power through your training and enhance recovery. On the list:

Vitamin B12 assists with red blood cell production, muscle repair, and protein synthesis, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting enough to support your training. Studies show this vitamin can be low in women who exercise frequently, says Strobo.

Calcium is crucial to strong bones, of course, but it can also help to balance your hormones and reduce muscle cramping, notes Strobo.

Magnesium is vital for protein and fat metabolism and also plays a part in your immune system, central nervous system, and blood pressure.

Zinc helps build muscle, repair tissue, and keep your immune system at full throttle.

Vitamins C and E both help counter some of the stress that exercise puts on your body. Vitamin E is key to reducing inflammation and muscle soreness, while C helps repair the connective tissue that is broken down during resistance training, says Strobo.

Collagen is key for healthy skin, but it also helps to improve joint function by strengthening tendons and ligaments.

Iron is essential for women but especially athletes, helping to bring oxygen to your muscles and organs so you have the strength, function, and endurance to excel.

SEE ALSO: The Fit Woman's Guide To Supplements

2 of 9
Image Source / Getty
How Do I Get the Best Tan?

The key to having a good tan is to make sure you’ve prepped your skin in the weeks before the show, says Strobo. “You’ll want to lightly exfoliate your entire body as often as you can,” she notes. Using exfoliating gloves and/or a body scrub can help get your skin smooth so it takes the tanning product evenly. Strobo recommends getting a professional spray tan at the show itself to help your skin look consistent. You can also try doing it yourself, but give yourself at least a few weeks before show day to go through the product’s recommended skin-prep instructions, since most brands have different methods.

3 of 9
Nick Bayless / Getty
How Do I Pick the Right Suit?

You’re putting in a lot of time and effort on your training, so don’t cheap out on your suit, warns Team Bombshell CEO Shannon Dey. Look for a bikini that has a flattering cut and is made from good-quality fabric, which includes a thicker material and elastic. “It shouldn’t just sit on your body; it should form to it,” she notes. Choose a design that isn’t too small on top (too little material up top will throw off your symmetry) or too big on bottom (ironically, more fabric can make your glutes look wider, says Dey). If you’re trying to save money, go for a good cut and design and add the stones yourself, she adds.

4 of 9
vuk8691 / Getty
What Else Do I Need Onstage?

The classic competition shoe has a five-inch clear heel with no more than a half-inch platform. (You can find them online at websites like (sinfulshoes.com) “Get them early so you can practice walking and posing in them,” says Dey. In addition to your suit, you may also want to add a little sparkle with some costume jewelry. “Don’t spend too much—they tend to get tanner on them and can easily get lost at a show,” she warns. Look for hoop or chandelier earrings, a cuff bracelet, and a ring (no neck jewelry allowed in most competitions).

SEE ALSO: 6 Training Tips For Aspiring Bikini Competitors

5 of 9
vuk8691 / Getty
What Are The Judges Looking For?

The key to a successful show is having confidence, says Steve Weinberger, NPC and IFBB judge and chairman of the NPC Northeast. “Competitors should have command and be sure of themselves on the stage, but don’t let that slip into being too cocky,” he warns. Condition is also important: “That means being in competition shape about two weeks out—trying to get into perfect condition the day or two before an event just won’t work.” Details like your tan and your suit also get you noticed. “If your tan isn’t perfect, it shows,” he adds. Finally, work on your posing and presentation. “Ultimately, that’s where everything comes together and will be the deciding factor in how well you do.”

6 of 9
vuk8691 / Getty
What’s the Deal With Posing?

Having a posing coach can help you perfect what you’re doing onstage, but at the very least, spend some time studying other competitors so you can see what works. “You can have the best body onstage and get last place because you weren’t sure how to present it properly,” says Dey. Practice at least a couple of times a week throughout your prep, then daily as you get closer to the show. Ask a friend to video you so you can see what you look like (do it from down below, so you get a view that’s similar to what the judges will see, she adds). “It’s highly individual, so you have to see what looks best for you,” she adds. Attending another show before your own can also help you understand the flow, so you don’t have deer-in-headlights moment. Playing a favorite song that makes you feel great can also help you get into the moment. Use it during your practice and then loop it backstage-so you’re feeling confident the moment it’s your turn to step out. 

RELATED: How To Eat And Look Like A Bikini Competitor In 12 Weeks

7 of 9
Pia Stratenwerth / EyeEm / Getty
What’s the Order of the Show?

Pre-judging is usually held in the morning. “This is where the judges take extra time to examine each competitor,” says Strobo. The judges will compare all the entrants to otters in their class to decide on placings. Finals come later in the day-that’s the time your family and friends can come to watch you grace the stage.

8 of 9
Caiaimage / Paul Bradbury / Getty
I Did it! Now What?

Celebrate your achievement—you absolutely deserve it. If you’re interested, immediately after the show is also a good time to get some advice on how you did. “Most shows allow the competitors to approach the judges immediately after finals to ask for some feedback,” says Strobo. But the best critiques can come from e-mailing the judges after the show is done, when there are fewer distractions, she adds. (You can typically get the judges' e-mails from the show promoter.) “Ask politely about how you can improve,” adds Strobo. “That can help you get the advice you need to make your next show even better!”

9 of 9
Vera Kandybovich / EyeEm / Getty
How Much Will All of This Cost?

Here’s an approximate breakdown of expenses, provided by Team Bombshell.

  • NPC competitor’s card: $120
  • Contest registration: $100
  • Hotel (if you’re planning on traveling to show):
  • $100+ per night
  • Additional travel cost is necessary (rental car, plane ticket): $400+
  • Suit: $350-$550
  • Competitor jewelry: $20-$100
  • Heels: $30-60
  • Tan: $150
  • Makeup and hair: $200
  • Admission tickets for your supporters: $35-$50 per person
  • Stage photos: $100-$250
  • Coach: $800-$3,000

SEE ALSO: How To Beat Post-Competition Depression

Topics:
Comments