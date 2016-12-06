11 Healthy Dishes to Bring to a Holiday Potluck Party

6. Glazed Meatballs

“I like to get away from the über-fattening traditional potluck meatballs covered in a sugary glaze. Using ground-turkey breast cuts down on fat, and apples add moisture and sweetness so you can enjoy your holiday favorites without all the guilt!”—Gennifer Strobo

To Prepare:

Place a rack in the center of the oven preheated to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 lbs. skinless ground-turkey breast, ¾ cup whole-wheat bread crumbs, 1 egg (lightly beaten), 1 cup diced apple, 2 tbsp fresh chopped sage, ½ tbsp each garlic powder and onion powder, ¼ tsp salt, and a dash of pepper. Lightly mix to combine, being careful not to compact the meat. Roll the mixture into 1½- to 2-inch balls. Place meatballs on top of a large baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until just cooked through.

In the meantime, prepare the dipping sauce by blending together ¼ cup applesauce and ¼ cup mustard in a small bowl. Remove meatballs from oven and place in a serving bowl with dipping sauce on the side.

“The best dish to bring to a holiday potluck is something that you want to eat! This way you know there will be a healthy option available, regardless of what everybody else decides to bring.”—Torey Jones Armul, M.S., R.D., spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics