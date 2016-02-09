Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty

12 Ways to Eat Clean All Year Long

Our no-deprivation guide to eating healthy and staying satisfied

If you’re into good health and a fit physique, chances are you are already making an effort to eat clean. But with temptations all around us, it’s not always easy to stay the course. Luckily, eating well doesn’t have to mean suffering through bland meals and the same old boring entrées day after day. These 12 nutritious, whole foods aren’t just good for your body, they’re packed with flavor and variety so every meal feels like a treat on a daily basis.

“Clean eating is about engaging in a diet rich in nonprocessed foods—things that come from the earth,” says Manhattan-based nutritionist Sharon Richter, R.D. “Think fruits, vegetables, and lean protein sources, like fish.” If you haven’t already, add these dozen delicious foods to your diet starting today.

1. Dark Green Vegetables

These healthy finger foods are a powerful source of cardiovascular-boosting folate and also very low in carbs (four spears of asparagus contain only 2.5 grams). So, whether it’s raw broccoli, asparagus, or baked kale chips, these slimming snacks have the satisfying bonus of crunch.

2. Shellfish

The sea offers up endless varieties of flavorful combinations. Enjoy shrimp cocktail, raw oysters, and clams with a spritz of lemon for a super-low-fat, no-carb protein meal, with an added boost of zinc, vitamin B, and vitmain D.

3. Cinnamon

Not only does this spice conjure up images of warm kitchens and yummy baked goods, it also happens to be incredibly good for you. A natural bacteria fighter and memory booster, cinnamon is also a great flavor enhancer on treats like baked apples, Richter says. One teaspoon has only two grams of carbs and six calories. 

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are a potent source of antioxidants, kicking bad cholesterol, jacked-up blood pressure, and carcinogens to the curb. A half cup of seeds has 16 grams of carbohydrates, but it’s also got three healthy grams of fiber and 15 percent of your daily dose of vitamin C. Enjoy pomegranates sprinkled on a salad, livening up some whole grains, or decorating a lean protein.

5. Matcha

It’s easy to be tempted by a high-calorie, cream-laden latte, but one grande Starbuck’s peppermint white-chocolate mocha has 410 calories and 12 grams of fat. Instead, opt for matcha. This powdered, whole-leaf green tea has zero carbs and is loaded with antioxidants that boost energy and improve brain function.

6. Dark Chocolate

It’s kind of hard to believe something that tastes so decadent could be good for cardiovascular health—not to mention help fight premature aging and cancer. But it’s true: A one-ounce square is only a 13-gram carbohydrate indulgence.

7. Tomatoes

Condiments are a big no-no when trying to eat clean, so instead of reaching for corn-syrup–laden ketchup or sodium-packed salsa, go for chopped tomatoes with slivered fresh basil for minimal carbs and plenty of vitamin C. 

8. Roasted Garlic

Aromatically irresistible and delicious as a spread on whole-grain toast points, garlic is also a powerful antioxidant and immune-boosting power food that increases blood flow and lowers cholesterol. That’s not all: One clove of roasted garlic has only one gram of carbs.

9. Citrus

Abundant throughout the country, citrus fruits are versatile, colorful, immune-boosting beverage companions. Yes, fruit does have carbs—that six-ounce glass of orange juice has 18 grams per ounce—but it’s accompanied by a whopping 150 percent serving of your daily requirement of vitamin C.

10. Lean Meats

Opt for lean, baked turkey or chicken breast for your main course and you can have a clean, protein-packed meal with half the fat of beef. Bonus: A three-ounce serving is a low-carb treat with nearly 20 grams of protein.

11. Whole Grains

Refined grains have their healthy bran and germ stripped away, so all their good-for-you properties are lost in the process, too. Whole-grain crackers, bread, pita, popcorn, and brown rice, on the other hand, are great sources of munchable complex carbohydrates (a one-ounce serving of whole-wheat crackers has about 19 grams of carbs, and the carb content of one cup of air-popped popcorn is only six grams) with loads of magnesium, selenium, and fiber. They’re also low in fat but big on texture and flavor.

12. Salmon

The next time you eat out, feel free to order up the salmon entrée. You’ll not only get a healthy shot of omega-3 fatty acids but also a jolt of B3s and 12s to boot, says Richter. Just make sure you look for wild-sourced versions, as they tend to be healthier than farmed fish.

