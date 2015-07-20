alicja neumiler / Shutterstock
Nutrition
5 Common Diet Mistakes Even the Pros Make
Sticking to a diet is already hard. Make it easier by avoiding these common mistakes.
Sticking to a nutrition plan is one of the hardest things to do, no matter what diet you follow. But there are ways to increase your chances of success. Even people who are experienced with following a strict nutrition plan make some costly mistakes that could hinder their progress.
Whether you're looking to lose weight, gain muscle, or just eat better, we’ve identified five unexpected mistakes that we see people make all the time. Avoid these nutrition pitfalls and increase your chances of meeting your goals.
1 of 6
Ana D / Shutterstock
2 of 6
G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock
3 of 6
Foxys Forest Manufacture / Shutterstock
4 of 6
Nina Firsova / Shutterstock
5 of 6
AleksandarNakic / Getty
6 of 6
Juhari Muhade / Getty