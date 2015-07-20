5 Common Diet Mistakes Even the Pros Make

2. Not Cooking Enough

If you’re following a nutrition plan like "if it fits your macros (IIFYM)" aka flexible dieting, chances are you track all of your food intake. You know how many calories you’re putting down each day and the breakdown of the macros (fats, proteins and carbs) you eat daily. And you're also counting the macro breakdown of your most common meals...when you cook at home.

The challenge for healthy dieters arises when they eat out at restaurants. Even when you are trying to eat healthy, you can drastically underestimate the number of calories you eat at restaurants since most prepare foods with more fat, salt, and sugar than you’d expect.

The more you cook, the more you’re in control of what goes in your body, and the more easily you can track it. Sometimes you have to eat out, whether it’s due to convenience, work, or you just need a tasty meal without the work. Try to cook 70-80 percent of the time and enjoy yourself!