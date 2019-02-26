The 8-Week Diet Plan for Six-Pack Abs

The Diet Plan Overview

Variety

Small diet changes can make a big difference. To keep your metabolism (and taste buds) humming, you’ll introduce a variety of new foods into your diet every two weeks. Each phase includes two new recipes. These healthy, easy meals will help you resist cravings and keep your diet on track.

Rock-Solid Protein

Protein will remain steady throughout the eight-week program to ensure you’re not sacrificing muscle.

Slow and Steady Calorie Reduction

You’ll reduce calories slightly each phase. But reducing your calorie intake doesn’t have to be painful. To ensure you’re still getting enough fuel for good workouts, you’ll maintain a moderate intake of healthy fats throughout all phases.

Serious Hydration

Aim to consume roughly 16 cups (1 gallon) of water over the course of the day. Consuming large amounts of water over a short period of time can make you feel physically full and interfere with your eating plan; be sure to spread out your water and write it down in a food diary so you can stay on top of your intake.