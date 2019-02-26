T2 Images / Getty

Nutrition

The 8-Week Diet Plan for Six-Pack Abs

Follow this 8-week diet to get those coveted six-pack abs like fitness models and bikini competitors.

The Diet Plan Overview

Variety

Small diet changes can make a big difference. To keep your metabolism (and taste buds) humming, you’ll introduce a variety of new foods into your diet every two weeks. Each phase includes two new recipes. These healthy, easy meals will help you resist cravings and keep your diet on track.

Rock-Solid Protein

Protein will remain steady throughout the eight-week program to ensure you’re not sacrificing muscle.

Slow and Steady Calorie Reduction

You’ll reduce calories slightly each phase. But reducing your calorie intake doesn’t have to be painful. To ensure you’re still getting enough fuel for good workouts, you’ll maintain a moderate intake of healthy fats throughout all phases.

Serious Hydration

Aim to consume roughly 16 cups (1 gallon) of water over the course of the day. Consuming large amounts of water over a short period of time can make you feel physically full and interfere with your eating plan; be sure to spread out your water and write it down in a food diary so you can stay on top of your intake.

Phase 1 (Weeks 1-2)

Breakfast

  • 4 egg whites
  • 1 whole egg
  • 3 oz chicken breast
  • ½ cup green pepper
  • 1 medium apple

Snack

Lunch

  • 4 oz turkey breast, boneless, skinless
  • ½ cup brown cooked rice
  • 1 cup broccoli, steamed
  • ½ large grapefruit

Snack

  • ⅔ cup cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup blueberries
  • 10 almonds, chopped

Dinner

Bedtime

  • 20g whey protein isolate
  • ½ tbsp peanut butter, natural

Daily Totals:

  • Calories: 1,480
  • Protein: 169g 
  • Carbs: 119g
  • Fat: 40g
Phase 2 (Weeks 3-4)

Breakfast

  • 3 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 whole egg
  • ½ cup green pepper
  • 6 almonds (as a side)

Snack

  • Purple Sweet Potato Parfait

Lunch

  • 4 oz turkey breast, boneless, skinless
  • ½ cup brown cooked rice
  • 1 cup broccoli, steamed
  • ½ large grapefruit

Snack

  • ⅔ cup cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup blueberries
  • 10 almonds, chopped

Dinner

Bedtime

  • 20g whey protein isolate
  • ½ tbsp peanut butter, natural

Daily Totals:

  • Calories: 1,437 
  • Protein: 164g
  • Carbs: 124g,
  • Fat: 34g
Phase 3 (Weeks 5-6)

Breakfast

  • ½ cup oatmeal, uncooked
  • 20g chocolate whey protein
  • ½ tbsp coconut oil

Snack

  • ½ cup egg whites
  • 3 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
  • ½ cup green peppers, chopped
  • ½ large grapefruit

Lunch

  • 1 cup broccoli
  • ½ cup cooked brown rice
  • 4 oz turkey breast, boneless, skinless

Snack

Dinner

Bedtime

  • 6 egg whites
  • 1 cup baby spinach

Daily Totals: 1,311 calories, 152g protein, 122g carbs, 24g fat

Phase 4 (Weeks 7-8)

Breakfast

  •  ½ cup oatmeal, uncooked
  • 20g vanilla whey protein
  • 1 tbsp flaxseed
  • Dash of cinnamon

Snack

  • ½ cup egg whites
  • 3 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
  • 2 oz avocado
  • ½ large grapefruit

Lunch

  • 1 cup broccoli
  • 4 oz cooked sweet potato
  • 4 oz turkey breast, boneless, skinless

Snack

  • Beef Lettuce Wraps

Dinner

Snack

  • 6 egg whites
  • 1 cup baby spinach
