Nutrition

9 Packaged Superfoods We Love: Spring 2020

A new generation of foods and ingredients can help boost your health and increase performance in surprisingly delicious ways.

You know that all food is not created equal, and that there are definitely good and bad choices you can make when cruising the grocery aisles. But some foods stand above the rest for their better-than-average nutrition and body benefits—so much so that nutritionists and industry pros have begun referring to them as superfoods.

“Superfoods are unmodified whole foods that are rich in physiological components that promote health and prevent disease,” explains Jennifer McDaniel, R.D.N., owner of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy in St. Louis. Consider them whole foods with added benefits, delivering a high dose of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients with each bite. And while the superfood term isn’t new (we’ve been hearing it long before the fame of kale and quinoa), there are a whole host of relatively new options gaining attention, along with some classics that are making their way into fresh offerings.

Try adding these 10 superfoods to your cart next time you’re stocking up and see what they can do for you.

1. The Superfood: Kombucha

This fermented and carbonated beverage may be relatively new to grocery store aisles, but its traditional Chinese medicine origins date back more than 2,000 years. A mixture of tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast, kombucha is rapidly gaining popularity today due in large part to its rich assortment of probiotics. “These gut-friendly bacteria can help boost immune support, improve digestion, and may even protect against cancer and aging,” says McDaniel.

Brands We Love:

1. Health-Ade Kombucha: This small-batch collection features delicious cold-pressed flavors like Pink Lady Apple and Pomegranate. All varieties have 3g of sugar or less. ($48 per 12-pk; health-ade.com)

2. Suja Organic Kombucha: The all-organic offerings include a variety of flavors such as Berry, Peach, and Ginger. All flavors come with the added bonus of adaptogenic ingredients like schizandra berry, reishi, and moringa. ($3.50; Target)

3. KeVita Master Brew Kombucha: Refreshing flavors like Tart Cherry, Grapefruit, and Blueberry Basil help keep your gut healthy. Each 35-calorie serving contains billions of live probiotics. ($3.50; grocery stores and kevita.com)

2. The Superfood: Sprouted Seeds

They’re packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, amino acids, B vitamins, and fiber. “These magical seeds are an excellent source of magnesium to fight muscle cramping and are surprisingly high in protein,” says Dawn Jackson Blatner, R.D.N., author of The Superfood Swap.

Brand We Love:

Go Raw Sprouted Snacking Seeds: Save the labor of sprouting the seeds yourself—this packaged version is easy to digest and makes for a handy snack or an addictive ingredient in homemade granola. (goraw.com)

3. The Superfood: Peas

“Peas are a legume, and people who eat at least four servings of beans a week have a 22% lower risk of heart disease,” notes McDaniel. Peas are not only a great source of fill-you-up fiber, they are also a protein powerhouse—at nearly 9 grams per cup, they have more protein than an egg, says Blatner.

Brands We love:

1. Daiya Cheezy Mac: A mac and cheese that’s gluten- and dairy-free? It’s possible—and delicious! Try all three rich and creamy flavors, including Deluxe Cheddar, Deluxe Alfredo, and Deluxe White Cheddar With Veggies, all featuring 5 to 6 grams of pea protein to power you up. ($5; Whole Foods)

2. Bolthouse Farms Plant-Based Milk: This creamy vegan-friendly milk is loaded with 10 grams of pea protein and comes in Chocolate, Original, Vanilla, and Unsweetened flavors. Add it to cereal or protein shakes to get an extra nutrient boost. ($5; Kroger)

3. Harvest Snaps: Swap out greasy potato chips for these zesty baked green pea, lentil, or black bean crisps. Available in a wide variety of nutrient-dense flavors, with 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein per 120-calorie serving. ($2.20; Walmart)

4. The Superfood: Collagen

Although it’s not a whole food, collagen-enhanced fare has a variety of benefits. “Commonly found in bone broth or sold as a supplement, collagen may help decrease wrinkles and fine lines, improve joint health, and strengthen the gut,” says Blatner. Collagen protein also helps build stronger hair and nails, while a key amino acid called glycine can protect your liver from toxins such as alcohol.

Brands We Love:

1. Bulletproof Collagen Protein Bars: These bars are made with collagen protein from grass-fed cows, giving each bar 12g of protein. They come in decadent flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Fudge Brownie, and Vanilla Shortbread. ($35 per 12-pk; bulletproof.com)

2. Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer: Add collagen to your morning coffee with this cream, made with organic coconut milk. It’s also free of dairy, soy, carrageenan, gluten, and artificial flavors. Choose between Vanilla, Gingerbread, or Coconut flavors. ($29; vitalproteins.com)

3. The New Primal Meat Sticks: Available in seven mouth-watering flavors, including Habanero Pineapple Beef and Cilantro Lime Turkey, each jerky stick is made from 100% grass-finished beef, free-range turkey, or pasture-raised pork; wrapped in a collagen casing; and under 100 calories. ($2 per stick; amazon.com)

5. The Superfood: Dragonfruit

Also known as pitaya, this bright pink fruit has become a staple of smoothies and smoothie bowls. “Dragon fruit is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants and low in calories and sugar,” says McDaniel. Some research shows the fruit can help improve insulin and protect against heart disease. “It also contains betalains, an antioxidant that acts as an anti-inflammatory and has been shown to improve blood flow and athletic performance,” adds Blatner.

Brands We Love:

1. Bai Sumatra Dragonfruit: This fruity flavored beverage is infused with antioxidants but has just 5 calories, making it a great option when you want more than water to quench your thirst. ($22 per 12-pk; drinkbai.com)

2. Pitaya Plus Superfruit Smoothie Packs: These 100% fruit-filled packs have no added sugar and are a good source of magnesium and fiber. Just throw them in the blender for an easy base for any smoothie or bowl. ($45 per 16-pk; pitayaplus.com)

6. The Superfood: Seaweed

“Seaweed has high levels of soluble and insoluble fibers and essential fatty acids; plus, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” says McDaniel. “Research shows these characteristics may be protective against certain cancers, heart disease, blood sugar stabilization, and inflammation.” Seaweed is also a great natural source of iodine, which aids in healthy thyroid function, helping regulate body weight and balance hormones. Try grinding it as a salt-substitute seasoning.

Brands We Love:

1. Perfect Bars: These gluten-free bars are made with 20 whole-food ingredients that provide you with complex carbs, muscle-repairing protein, and essential nutrients. The 12 flavor varieties all include an organic blend made up of 20 superfoods such as honey, dulse, kelp, papaya, and flax. ($3 per bar; Target)

2. Ocean’s Halo: Seaweed Snacks These low-calorie snacks come in six unique flavors, including Sriracha and Korean BBQ. They’re also rich in vitamin B-12 and iodine and are preservative-free and non-GMO. ($1 per snack bag; amazon.com)

3. Tribali Foods Umami Beef Patties: A savory take on an American classic made with 100% organic grass-fed beef. Each patty has a whopping 19g of protein plus nutrient-rich seaweed. Hints of fresh ginger and horseradish give them an extra kick of heat. ($12; Whole Foods)

7. The Superfood: Maca

Maca root comes from a plant that grows mainly in high-altitude regions of Peru. The vegetable is closely related to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. Maca is rich in fiber, iron, vitamin C, and plant-based protein and has been credited with helping increase energy, libido, and immunity.

Brands We Love:

1. Phat Fudge: Mix chocolatey spread into your coffee or on a banana to boost energy and reduce inflammation. Each single-serving package is 200 calories. ($19.50 per 6-pk; phatfudge.com)

2. Imlak’esh ChargeBoss Clusters: These tasty bite-size crunchy clusters made from cashews, cacao nibs, maca powder, and coconut nectar are full of fiber, protein, and antioxidants to keep you energized all day. (imlakeshorganics.com)

3. Vigilant Eats Double Chocolate Maca Cereal: The naturally sweet oat cereal combines raw cacao nibs, dates, cinnamon, hemp protein, maca, and vanilla. It even comes with a spoon to make it an easy on-the-go option; just add water or milk and enjoy. (vigilant-eats.com)

8. The Superfood: Mushrooms

Most mushrooms have a high number of nutrients, but two especially powerful varieties are chaga and shiitake. Chaga mushrooms are packed with nutrients like iron, fiber, B vitamins, potassium, and magnesium. Most important, the fungus is high in antioxidants that may help slow aging and fight inflammation and cancer. It can also reduce cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels. Shiitake mushrooms have similar anticancer and immune- boosting properties, and may also help improve cardiovascular health and fight obesity.

Brands We Love:

1. Annie Chun’s Soup Bowls: For a healthy snack in a hurry, pop this combo of Japanese-style broth, udon noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, and tofu into the microwave. The vegan-friendly soups have 9g of protein and are ready to eat in two minutes. ($4; Target)

2. Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix: The addition of chaga and lion’s mane mushrooms to this coffee mix will help increase focus and creativity, making it the perfect study buddy or extra work motivator. (foursigmatic.com)

9. The Superfood: Honey

“Honey has been a staple since ancient times, used for everything from healing burns to fighting inflammation,” says Blatner. It’s also much-beloved when you have the sniffles, helping combat symptoms of the common cold like a scratchy throat and cough. Credit honey’s antimicrobial properties, including a low pH and natural hydrogen peroxide. Bonus: Research has shown opting for honey instead of sugar can help with weight loss by acting as an appetite suppressant.

Brands We Love:

1. Good Zebra Spirit Animal Crackers: The guilt-free version of a childhood classic uses honey and coconut sugar in place of refined sugar and has an impressive 12g of protein in a 2-ounce serving. Plus, the resealable package makes them perfect for anyone on the go. (goodzebra.com)

2. New Zealand Manuka Honey Chocolates: Manuka honey is produced in New Zealand from the nectar of the manuka tree and has an enzyme called methylglyoxal, which gives it antibacterial properties. These rich, indulgent chocolates are made with three simple ingredients: manuka honey, dark chocolate, and ginger or mint. ($11; shoppri.com)

3. Kind Protein Bars: Throw one of these whole-ingredient goodies into your gym bag for an easy pre- or post-workout snack. Each bar is a good source of magnesium and has 12g of protein, 8g of sugar, and 5g of fiber. We love the crunchiness of the nuts combined with the honey as a natural sweetener. ($2 per bar; nationwide)

