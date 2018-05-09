9 Packaged Superfoods We Love: Spring 2020

You know that all food is not created equal, and that there are definitely good and bad choices you can make when cruising the grocery aisles. But some foods stand above the rest for their better-than-average nutrition and body benefits—so much so that nutritionists and industry pros have begun referring to them as superfoods.

“Superfoods are unmodified whole foods that are rich in physiological components that promote health and prevent disease,” explains Jennifer McDaniel, R.D.N., owner of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy in St. Louis. Consider them whole foods with added benefits, delivering a high dose of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients with each bite. And while the superfood term isn’t new (we’ve been hearing it long before the fame of kale and quinoa), there are a whole host of relatively new options gaining attention, along with some classics that are making their way into fresh offerings.

Try adding these 10 superfoods to your cart next time you’re stocking up and see what they can do for you.