3 Killer, Swift Workout Routines to Torch Fat Fast

Circuit workouts are extremely valuable because of their ability to get your heart pumping in a relatively quick amount of time. Combine that, with the fact that if the proper exercises are selected you can get a serious full-body session in 20-30 minutes based on the routine.

Take a look at some of these options to see which fat-burning circuit is right for you.

*Ladder Workout sets and reps: Begin this workout doing 1 repetition of each movement, then do 2 of each and so on until you reach 8 reps. Then work your way down the ladder, decreasing your reps each round until you get back to 1. The exercises and the weights stay the same. The goal is to complete this ladder with minimal rest, but do take breaks if you need them.