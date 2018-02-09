Workouts

3 Killer, Swift Workout Routines to Torch Fat Fast

Running low on time today? You can still get a good workout in.

TRX pike
gilaxia / Getty
Circuit workouts are extremely valuable because of their ability to get your heart pumping in a relatively quick amount of time. Combine that, with the fact that if the proper exercises are selected you can get a serious full-body session in 20-30 minutes based on the routine. 

Take a look at some of these options to see which fat-burning circuit is right for you. 

*Ladder Workout sets and reps: Begin this workout doing 1 repetition of each movement, then do 2 of each and so on until you reach 8 reps. Then work your way down the ladder, decreasing your reps each round until you get back to 1. The exercises and the weights stay the same. The goal is to complete this ladder with minimal rest, but do take breaks if you need them.

20-min Bodyweight / TRX Blaster (Repeat 2 times) Workout by: Lacey Stone, celeb trainer and flywheel instructor

Exercise 1

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

TRX Row You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Row thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

TRX Suspended Mountain Climber
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
45 sec reps
-- rest
Perform with a TRX band.

Exercise 5

Seated Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Seated Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec reps
-- rest
Perform with a TRX band

Exercise 6

Bear Crawl How to
Bear Crawl Exercise thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec there, 45 sec back reps
-- rest
Perform a forward bear crawl into a backward crab crawl

Fast & Fit (6 min. rounds) Workout by: Sarah Bowmar, M.B.A., C.P.T.

Exercise 1

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
1 min reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
-- sets
1 min reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Jumping Jacks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jumping Jacks thumbnail
-- sets
1 min reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Knee Hug How to
Knee Hug thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Ladder Workout (check above for reps and sets) Workout by: Sagi Kalev, Beachbody trainer and creator of 'A Week of Hard Labor' (beachbodyondemand.com)

Exercise 1

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Squat thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bentover Row
Bentover Row thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Reverse Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Reverse Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Weighted Situp You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Weighted Situp thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest
