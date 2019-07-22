6 Running Myths That Will Only Hold You Back

5. Myth: Running on an Empty Stomach Burns More Fat

The problem with this myth is that it’s true, at least technically. Muscles will indeed use more fat if you run when your blood glucose is low, as it can be first thing in the morning after an overnight fast. But burning more fat during your runs doesn’t necessarily mean that you will lose more weight. Running when fasted before breakfast may help you reduce the total number of calories you consume throughout the day, but it doesn’t allow you to cheat the laws of caloric balance; at the end of the day, you still have to have a caloric deficit to lose fat.

When you run first thing in the morning before breakfast, your muscles don’t just rely on fat immediately. When running at a slow or moderate pace, they’ll use some fat, just like they would when you run at any other time of the day. But they’ll also use whatever carbohydrate is available from blood glucose and stored glycogen because carbohydrates are muscles’ preferred fuel. When you run out of glucose, your muscles will then start to rely more heavily on fat. But running on an empty stomach with low blood glucose decreases the intensity at which you can run, which results in a lower-quality workout and less total calories burned. For weight loss, it really doesn’t matter if the calories you burn when you run come from fat or carbohydrates; how many total calories you burn when you run is what matters. If you have a light breakfast containing carbohydrates of about 200 to 300 calories about 30 to 60 minutes before you run, you’ll feel better and have a higher-quality workout, which will ultimately help you burn more calories. If you can’t wait that long, consume something easily digestible, like a banana or a slice of toast with peanut butter.