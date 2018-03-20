Workouts

Christmas Abbott's 20-Minute Total-body Circuit for a Sleek Physique

Feel the burn in no time with this high-octane workout that uses minimal equipment.

by
Christmas Abbott
Per Bernal
Duration 22 min.
Exercises 11
Equipment Yes

Tired of cycling through the same old routine? Wake up your workout with this high-energy circuit from Christmas Abbott, trainer, CrossFit competitor, and author of The Badass Life and The Badass Body Diet. Abbott, who has inspired thousands of women to be more confident about what their bodies can do for them, says this routine is one of her favorites because it’s fun.

“I like to keep things moving, and this program does just that,” she notes. “The movements are all dynamic and interesting—there’s no way you’ll get bored.” Because you primarily use your own body weight for resistance, you can also do this circuit routine anywhere, anytime. The exercises are all designed to work multiple muscles simultaneously—just as in life. “In the real world, we don’t isolate muscles to move, so there’s no reason you should do that in your workout,” Abbott explains. Adding in some high-intensity jumps and lifts also means your heart rate will skyrocket, so you’ll blast more calories while building lean muscle, all in just about 20 minutes.

Do this circuit two times through in the order given and you’ll finish feeling strong, sweaty, and totally satisfied with yourself. 

Christmas Abbott's 20-minute Badass Body Circuit Complete 2 rounds of the circuit in the order given. Do 40 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest for each exercise. “Go hard enough to push but slow enough to keep good form,” says Abbott. The entire workout will take 22 minutes.

Exercise 1

Sexy Back How to
Sexy Back thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Knee-To-Elbow Pushup How to
Knee To Elbow Pushup thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Medicine Ball Pike Pushup How to
Med Ball Pike Pushup thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Lunge Pump and Lift How to
Lunge Pump Lift thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Bunny Hop How to
Bunny Hop thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 6

Surfer Squat to Burpee How to
Surfer Squat To Burpee thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 7

Sky Humper How to
Sky Humper thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 8

Star Toe Touch How to
Star Toe Touch thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 9

Floor Wiper How to
Floor Wiper thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 10

Floor Raise How to
Floor Raise thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 11

Christmas Getup You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Christmas Getup thumbnail
2 sets
40 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
