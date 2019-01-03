Workouts
How to Lose Your Love Handles
Celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise shares the workouts and nutrition tips to get a lean core.
You've tried countless workout programs and diets to lose the flab around your torso, but nothing has worked. This year, you want to finally be able to confidently step out on the beach. The torso and midsection are often overlooked when training, however this can become a problem area, both for your overall health and posture and for the fat that likes to acumulate around there, if you neglect to practice certain strength-building and conditioning moves.
A poor diet is often too blame too, it's a reason why the flub isn't moving... just becoming bigger. Jorge Cruise, celebrity trainer and author of Tiny and Full, knows a thing or two about sculpting a tight body that you'll be excited to flaunt this year. Here he shares what exercises you should be doing and the foods that you should be avoiding. It's time to start getting bikini-body ready now.