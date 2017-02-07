9 Surprising Food Swaps to Strengthen Your Heart

Lentils for Ground Beef

In our Top Food Trends of 2017 article, we predicted plant-based proteins would rise to the top in 2017, as many health-conscious consumers are making the switch from meats to plant-based proteins for some or all of their meals. Although meat is rich in protein, it can also be high in saturated fat, which the American Heart Association states can increase “bad” cholesterol levels and increase your risk for heart disease. Meat also lacks many of the disease-fighting nutrients commonly found in plant-based proteins.

Lentils, in particular, are a rich source of magnesium and fiber, which promote heart health. This versatile legume is also high in protein, and makes for a nutritiously delicious substitute for ground beef, thanks to its size, texture, and color. Sub in one cup of uncooked, dried lentils for a pound of ground beef in your next meat sauce, taco filling, sloppy Joe mix, or whatever recipe you have in mind that uses ground beef.

Cook them in broth – vegetable or a meat-based broth if not vegetarian – to make them even more flavorful. Try this plant powered chili recipe.