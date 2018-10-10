10 Common Mistakes to Avoid This Bulking Season

Mistake #2. Ingesting an Extreme Number of Calories

Do you really need 6,000 calories each day in order to build mass? Is 5,000 appropriate? What about 4,000? No, no and maybe. For many bodybuilders, building mass requires 17 to 20 calories per pound of bodyweight, depending on metabolic rate and daily activity level. For a 200-pounder, that comes out to 3,400 to 4,000 calories a day. For those with a mediocre metabolism, the total should be a little less. Start with 16 or 17 calories per pound of bodyweight and check a mirror after a week or two.

If you’re gaining in your midsection, your calories may be too high. If you’re adding bodyweight and still looking decent around the middle, bump up your calorie intake a bit and experiment with incremental increases until you come across a level that works best for you.