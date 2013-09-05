7 Simple Holiday-nutrition Hacks

GMVozd / Getty

The holidays are a time of celebration and cheer…a time filled with family gatherings, good times, and mighty feasts. Lots of feasts. Over the next few weeks, you might be eating a little more (and a little worse) than usual. That's OK. With a few minor adjustments to your standard holiday menu, you can make all those extra calories work in your favor. You can head into the New Year with more muscle and, if you keep up with your cardio, you might start the new year a little leaner. Follow these guidelines for maintaining (or even gaining) muscle.