At age 35, pro skateboarder Neen Williams long ago ditched the kegs and Ketel One for heavy kettlebells and any other muscle-building apparatus. In addition to watching Williams rip out kick flips on social media, fans can follow along and train with the ripped fitness coach on the app Ladder, where he and #treigningday reign supreme.

Williams has reshaped himself — literally — through a full-time dedication to fitness. Millions who have watched his board-flipping videos over his nearly 20-year career, now check out his YouTube and Instagram pages for workouts — and now mouthwatering recipes. Besides being a certified kettlebell instructor, Williams is also a creator of his own line of flavor-bomb seasonings — N.A.D.C.  (Not A Damn Chance)— including his signature OG Steak Seasoning, which makes an amazing accompaniment to this chimichurri steak recipe he shares. “Steak is one of my favorite protein,” Williams says. “It’s packed with minerals, protein, and fat — you can call it a meat superfood.”

Williams uses ribeye for this chimichurri steak recipe but says steaks can be interchangeable. “I’ve done this recipe with ribeyes, sirloin caps, picanha, and even tri-tips when I’m cooking for a party.” A smaller steak can be seared for a few minutes on each side. But if you have a thick slab of meat — 1.5 inches and over, Williams suggests trying a reverse-sear method. “It works every time and goes great with sautéed vegetables and rice,” he says.

Ingredients

  • 1 3-5 oz Ribeye or Tri-Tip
  • Handful Chopped Cilantro
  • Handful Chopped Parsley
  • 1 Small Shallot
  • 2 Cloves of Garlic
  • 1/4 Cup White Wine Vinegar
  • 2-3 tbsp Butter
  • Pinch Salt
  • Pinch Pepper

Directions

  1. 1. In a skillet, begin cooking the steak. Depending on size, type, and shape, cooking time may vary per steak.
  2. 2. For the reverse-sear method, roast steak in oven at 250 degrees for about 20-40 minutes or until you reach your desired doneness. (Note: The steak will continue to cook when you take it out to rest.)
  3. 3. Remove steak from skillet to rest.
  4. 4. With heat set to medium, add aromatics, shallot, garlic, and butter and cook for about 30 to 60 seconds.
  5. 5. Add white wine vinegar to deglaze skillet. Scrape up any brown bits — that’s flavor country.
  6. 6. Add herbs, salt and pepper to taste.
  7. 7. Increase heat to medium high and place steak back into skillet. Sear the steak and butter base for about 30 to 60 seconds on each side.
  8. 8. Serve steak smothered in chimichurri sauce and enjoy.
