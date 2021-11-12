At age 35, pro skateboarder Neen Williams long ago ditched the kegs and Ketel One for heavy kettlebells and any other muscle-building apparatus. In addition to watching Williams rip out kick flips on social media, fans can follow along and train with the ripped fitness coach on the app Ladder, where he and #treigningday reign supreme.

Williams has reshaped himself — literally — through a full-time dedication to fitness. Millions who have watched his board-flipping videos over his nearly 20-year career, now check out his YouTube and Instagram pages for workouts — and now mouthwatering recipes. Besides being a certified kettlebell instructor, Williams is also a creator of his own line of flavor-bomb seasonings — N.A.D.C. (Not A Damn Chance)— including his signature OG Steak Seasoning, which makes an amazing accompaniment to this chimichurri steak recipe he shares. “Steak is one of my favorite protein,” Williams says. “It’s packed with minerals, protein, and fat — you can call it a meat superfood.”

Williams uses ribeye for this chimichurri steak recipe but says steaks can be interchangeable. “I’ve done this recipe with ribeyes, sirloin caps, picanha, and even tri-tips when I’m cooking for a party.” A smaller steak can be seared for a few minutes on each side. But if you have a thick slab of meat — 1.5 inches and over, Williams suggests trying a reverse-sear method. “It works every time and goes great with sautéed vegetables and rice,” he says.