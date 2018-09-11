7 Muscle-Building Sandwich Recipes

Chances are a sandwich is your go-to lunch meal. And chances are that it’s as stale as week-old bread. It’s all too easy to get trapped in a sandwich rut by falling back on the same yawn-inducing ingredient combos—ham and cheese, again? A better approach to your all-too-important midday meal is to look around the globe for flavor inspiration. Do so and you’ll create innovative sandwich stacks that are sure to wake up your lunch routine and give you the nutritional foundation needed to hone a fierce physique. So bypass the deli counter and stamp your passport to Flavortown by grabbing hold of these protein-packed sandwiches inspired by each of the seven continents.