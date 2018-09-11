Westend61 / Getty

Healthy Recipes

7 Muscle-Building Sandwich Recipes

Grab hold of these worldly sandwiches—one from each continent—to add some serious flavor (and culture) to your sad lunch routine.

by MS, RD
Westend61 / Getty
View Gallery (7)

Chances are a sandwich is your go-to lunch meal. And chances are that it’s as stale as week-old bread. It’s all too easy to get trapped in a sandwich rut by falling back on the same yawn-inducing ingredient combos—ham and cheese, again? A better approach to your all-too-important midday meal is to look around the globe for flavor inspiration. Do so and you’ll create innovative sandwich stacks that are sure to wake up your lunch routine and give you the nutritional foundation needed to hone a fierce physique. So bypass the deli counter and stamp your passport to Flavortown by grabbing hold of these protein-packed sandwiches inspired by each of the seven continents.

 

 

7 Muscle-Building Sandwich Recipes
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Brian Klutch
Chicken Chutney Panini

Get the recipe here. 

2 of 7
Brian Klutch
Salmon Beet Sandwich

Get the recipe here. 

3 of 7
Brian Klutch
Wasabi Tofu Sandwich

Get the recipe here. 

4 of 7
Brian Klutch
Steak Chimichurri Sandwich

Get the recipe here. 

5 of 7
Brian Klutch
Chipotle Pork Sandwich

Get the recipe here. 

6 of 7
Brian Klutch
Turkey Kiwi Salsa Pitas

Get the recipe here. 

7 of 7
Brian Klutch
Ice Cream Sandwiches

Get the recipe here. 

7 Muscle-Building Sandwich Recipes
7 Muscle-Building Sandwiches
5 Ways to Use Turkey Bacon
5 Ways to Eat Turkey Bacon
Meatball Tacos
5 Nutritious Game-day Recipes
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments