9 Ways to Shake Up Your Thanksgiving Turkey

2. Tart Cherry Chestnut Stuffed Turkey Roulade

This year, serve this mouthwatering turkey breast drizzled in a decadent red wine soaked cherry sauce. The extra sauce also compliments the mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 6-8

Start to Finish: 1 hour

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Turkey

2.5- to 3-pound boneless turkey breast, butterflied*

1/2 cup dried Montmorency tart cherries

1/2 cup roasted and shelled chestnuts**

½ small yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

1 cup loosely packed parsley

5-7 sage leaves

1-2 sprigs rosemary leaves

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the Red Wine Soaked Cherry Sauce

1 cup canned Montmorency tart cherries packed in water, drained

1/2 cup red wine (Zinfandel or Cabernet)

1 tablespoon minced herbs (rosemary and sage)

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F convection roast (or 400°F regular bake). Lay the turkey breast out on a large cutting board. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Place the tart cherries, chestnuts, onion garlic, parsley, sage and rosemary in a food processor and process until finely chopped (mixture should be similar to a pesto-like consistency before you add olive oil). Spread the mixture on top of the turkey leaving a small space without filling around the edges of the turkey. Carefully roll the turkey breast into a log and secure with kitchen twine in 3-4 spots. Place the olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat on the stove-top. Once hot, place the rolled turkey breast seam side down in the skillet and cook until browned. Flip and brown on the remaining sides. Once browned, transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for about 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and let rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving. For the Red Wine Soaked Cherries: Combine the drained tart cherries, red wine, herbs, salt and pepper in a small sauce pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and let cook, stirring often until reduced and thickened, about 15-20 minutes. Spoon on top of the turkey roulade before serving.***

*Chefs notes: Ask your butcher to butterfly the turkey breast for you.

**Chefs notes: Find roasted and shelled chestnuts usually by the nuts/raisins section of your grocery store or sometimes in the aisle by the register in plastic pouches.

***Chefs notes: You can add a cornstarch slurry to the mixture at the end right before removing it from the heat if you’d like it a bit more “saucy” (1 tablespoon cornstarch + 1 tablespoon cold water – stir to dissolve then add to pot).

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 300; Protein: 42 grams; Fat: 7 grams; Carbs: 14 grams

Recipe courtesy of Gina Matasoukas of RunningToTheKitchen.com on behalf of the Cherry Marketing Institute.