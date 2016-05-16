7 Diet Mistakes That Cause Weight Gain

Believe it or not, it could be the little things—like how fast you chew—that are hindering your weight loss efforts. These little things that you don’t pay attention to in the short term add up to piled on pounds in the long run.
Here are seven of the most likely reasons why you may be gaining unwanted weight.
Irregular eating throughout the day can contribute not only to fat accumulation around the belly, but to insulin resistance and heightened risk of type II diabetes.
After eating a meal, the body produces glucose, which is transported from the blood into muscle and liver cells. In insulin resistance, the cells don’t respond to insulin, so more sugar builds up in the blood. More sugar in the blood means more fat around the waistline, the same type of fat that contributes to diabetes.
'Slow down you move too fast.' No, it’s not just the name of a classic Simon and Garfunkle tune. Regardless of how clean you eat, if you move that jaw too fast when you chow down, you’re likely to pack on the pounds.
When you eat, the stomach stretches. Stretch sensations send a message to the brain that the stomach is at capacity. But beverages don’t trigger this signal, and so we don’t feel satiated like we do when we eat.
The result: we keep packing on those liquid calories. Like the name of that popular vitamin brand, limit your protein shakes to one-a-day.
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty
4. Staying Away from Fats
Don’t fear the fats. Dropping your fat intake actually increases your BMI.
If we lower the amount of fat we take in, we often wind up adding more carbs to compensate, and we know that more carbs leads to more fat. But increased consumption of healthy mono-saturated fats, like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, actually controls weight gain. Bottom line: eat fat, get fit.
Parilov / Shutterstock
5. Making Healthy Foods Unhealthy
We know good foods become bad foods when they are poorly prepared: chicken breasts coated in bleached flour, halibut wrapped in deep fried batter, salads slathered in soybean oil. But even the healthiest foods that are calorie-dense like salmon, walnuts or avocados will pack the pounds on if eaten in excess.
Pay heed to that time-honored rule, “everything in moderation.”
izusek / Getty
6. Choosing the Wrong Snacks
There’s a reason it’s called a “beer belly.” The average beer contains about 150 calories. Drink two and you’ve already tacked on a few hundred calories. But the weightier issue is what we’re munching when we’re pubbing.
Lastly, one that rarely makes this list—sea salt. However trendy it’s become to use sea salt on our food, it’s not great for the waist. Sea salt lacks iodine, a necessary component of our thyroid gland.
The thyroid is our thermostat, directly controlling our metabolism. Lose the iodine. Gain the weight. Instead, ditch the fancy, high priced sea salt. Reach for the cheap trend-free iodized kind.