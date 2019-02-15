The Ultimate Clean Bulk Meal Plan

Clean vs. Dirty Bulking

Simply getting bigger is not better when it comes to the ideal bulking strategy. Old-school bodybuilders like Frank Zane and Vince Gironda—arguably two of the greatest physiques of all time—would tell you that you look a lot more impressive by adding five to eight pounds of fat-free muscle mass than by slapping on 10 pounds of muscle with 20 pounds of belly marbling. These days, traditional bulking strategies tend to fall under two broad categories, and they both leave much to be desired.

It doesn’t matter who’s wrong or right, just eat it, eat it, eat it: The “dirty” school of thought is that as long as you down enough protein, you can garbage disposal whatever else you want, regardless of food quality. Even if this “crap loading” works physique-wise, it’s not a wise choice from a long-term health perspective. (Admit it, you know.)

If you are pounding foods loaded with sugar, trans fats, and omega-6 vegetable oils every day, cell-membrane integrity and elasticity can be compromised, chronic systemic inflammation can predispose you to disease—or at least debilitating joint pain—and you may just end up with the emotional stability of a seesaw.

Even if you’re not scared of disease and care only about how you look, consider that poor food choices can reduce insulin sensitivity and nutrient partitioning toward the muscle cell. This makes it harder to gain quality muscle mass with each successive bulk, and next to impossible to shed that last layer of flab when shifting into a shredding phase.

What’s the unappealing alternative? A hyper-micromanaged diet, or traditional “clean” bulk, where you eat every 1 1/2 hours, carry around seven, different plastic containers containing a weird mix of tuna and broccoli, display obsessive-compulsive behavior, have your life revolve around your diet, and likely become a hermit.

That may work for the five percent of the population who are professional athletes and models, but it is not a sustainable approach for most of us with more common careers and lifestyles. These plans may look immaculate on paper, but they rarely work off of it. Luckily, there is an alternative plan that optimizes food choices for overall health and quality of gains and is also flexible enough in structure to be practical in the real world.