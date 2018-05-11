Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

The Workouts That Got Sebastian Stan in 'Winter Soldier' Shape

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Sebastian Stan
Trae Patton/NBC / Getty
Trae Patton/NBC / Getty
Duration 3 days
Exercises 4-6
Equipment Yes

Don Saladino, owner of the Drive Clubs in New York, started working with Sebastian Stan five years ago to help him get ready for a Broadway play, Picnic.

“He had to be shirtless for most of his time onstage, and, unsurprisingly, he was a little paranoid about it,” Saladino says. But things had to progress slowly to avoid injury.

“When Seb started squatting, I actually took the bar off his back,” Saladino says. “He didn’t have the hip mobility or hip-hinge ability to squat or touch his toes.”

Well, that changed, and Stan went on to appear in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger as Bucky Barnes. Then he reprised his role as the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed assassin with a bionic arm and super-strength who’s well-versed in hand-to-hand combat, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Sharing screen time with guys like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans pushed Stan to up his game.

“Sebastian wanted to add size without sacrificing his ability to move,” Saladino recalls. That’s reflected in his program, which has Stan performing heavy days along with plyometric and speed days. “It keeps him loose and pliable and allows him to move,” Saladino says. “Some of the loads he lifts are at 50% of his one-rep max. It’s more about getting the body to move light weight more quickly.”

Saladino’s approach is partly based off the West Side Barbell Method, which has lifters work up to near-one-rep-max loads early in the week, and then move lighter weight explosively to build power. “As for plyos, you’re not looking to go for high reps—just get the body moving,” says Saladino. “When you’re done, you’ll notice that your body is looser, and you feel faster.”

Warmup

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Kettlebell Clean You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell clean thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Squat thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Shoulder Press
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms

Day 1 Heavy Day

Exercise 1

Zercher Squat You'll need: Barbell, Power Rack How to
Zercher Squat thumbnail
3 sets
3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Pushup Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Pushup Renegade Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Single-Leg Squat
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Day 2 Volume Day

Exercise 1

Chest-Supported Row
bsn-mass-gains-chest-supported-row thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Alternating Lat Pulldown
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Seated Military Press How to
Seated Military Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells
Dumbbell Curl thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Day 3 Start with 5 min. of aerobic plyometrics, then complete the following workout.

Exercise 1

Medicine Ball Overhead Throws You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Overhead Throws thumbnail
3 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Lateral Leap and Hop You'll need: No Equipment How to
Lateral Leap and Hop thumbnail
3 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
3 sets
25-50 yards reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Box Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Box Squat thumbnail
3 sets
3 (50%) reps
-- rest
*With band
Topics:
Comments