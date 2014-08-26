7 Fat-Torching Dumbbell Exercises

Whether you’re on the road for work or you simply need a day off from dealing with muscleheads, sometimes making it to the gym just isn’t in the cards. That doesn’t mean you need to hit pause on achieving your goal to torch bodyfat and build lean muscle. If you can find a pair of dumbbells, enough space to do a lunge, and the energy to go balls to the wall for up to a half hour, you have all of the ingredients to stay on track.

“Do these seven moves with high intensity and you’ll get a full-body workout that takes around 20-30 minutes to complete,” says ACE Certified Personal Trainer, Franklin Antoian, founder of iBodyfit. “To burn fat, stay consistent with your rep speed and aim to complete about 20 reps for all exercises.”

Run through all seven moves as a circuit 3-4 times. Rest as needed.