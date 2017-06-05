9 Best Exercises You're Not Doing

Sometimes the best exercise is the one you’re not doing. But why are such great strength and conditioning moves not part of your training? Probably for one of two reasons: 1) You don’t know they exist or 2) they're so challenging that you’d rather skip them and do something easier. But you're not looking for the easy way out, right?

The following nine exercises are ones we think every physique-conscious guy should add to their arsenal. Some are moves you’ve heard of but never wanted to try while others are so unique we bet they’ve never even crossed your mind. Some are harder than the moves in your normal workouts and will test your strength and resolve. But there's one thing they all have in common—they're all absolutely worth it. It’s about time you changed things up and added these moves to your repertoire.