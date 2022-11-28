28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Buy Olympia 2022 Tickets - Dec 15th-18th
Did the chicken or the egg come first? Who cares? Both chicken and the egg are delicious—and you’re wondering what this has to do with mobility exercises.
Stay with me for a moment. In the fitness universe, “experts” have often debated which exercise quality is more important to train: stability exercises or mobility exercises.
Stability is the ability to maintain or control joint movement or position. The coordinating actions of surrounding tissues and the neuromuscular system achieve stability. Mobility is the degree to which an articulation (where two bones meet) can move before being restricted by surrounding tissues like muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Which one is more important? Both are important, and will always remain important for overall fitness. But in this article, we’ll dive into the benefits of mobility and four mobility exercises for better movement and strength.
There are a few reasons why mobility is an essential element to include in your fitness journey. Mobility is one of the original foundations of youth, along with being able to build muscle. Plus, having good mobility allows you to move freely and more efficiently. Here are a few important reasons why training mobility is the bomb.
Here are four mobility exercises for better movement in and out of the gym. These moves are chosen because they are simple, don’t require much equipment, and give you the most bang for your exercise buck.