5 At-Home Cardio Workouts for Fat Loss

There are plenty of at-home workouts to get a quick arm pump or build strength, but cardio at home is much trickier unless you own an expensive treadmill or rowing machine. That's why we came up with a solution for the homebound exerciser. Whether work is getting crazy, you just had your first kid, or you just can't afford a gym membership (and you absolutely hate running), here are some simple fat-burning circuits you can do at home, in your garage, or in your backyard—even with limited space.

So if you've been using the tired excuse that you don't have access to a gym to get your fat-burning cardio in, sorry, but these routines have made that bunk. Get the shredded physique you've always wanted without leaving the comfort of your home.