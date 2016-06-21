Cavan Images / Getty

5 At-Home Cardio Workouts for Fat Loss

Burn fat in the convenience of your home, garage, or back yard with these cardiovascular workouts.

There are plenty of at-home workouts to get a quick arm pump or build strength, but cardio at home is much trickier unless you own an expensive treadmill or rowing machine. That's why we came up with a solution for the homebound exerciser. Whether work is getting crazy, you just had your first kid, or you just can't afford a gym membership (and you absolutely hate running), here are some simple fat-burning circuits you can do at home, in your garage, or in your backyard—even with limited space. 

So if you've been using the tired excuse that you don't have access to a gym to get your fat-burning cardio in, sorry, but these routines have made that bunk. Get the shredded physique you've always wanted without leaving the comfort of your home. 

1. Jack/Push/Climb Workout

This is a two-part exercise uses two classic moves. Do one jumping jack, then do one pushup, then do one mountain climber (each leg) That's one round.

Rounds: 8
Duration: 20 seconds of work
Rest: 10 seconds between rounds

2. Jump Rope/Bodyweight Circuit

Rounds: 3—and as quickly as possible. Time yourself to improve your performance in each session.

Jump Rope
Duration: 100 revolutions

Hand Release Pushups
Reps: 15
Bring chest to floor and lift both hands at the bottom before pushing back up into lock-out.)

Plyo Lunges
Reps: 12 (each side)
Begin in a lunge position, right foot forward, left foot back, both knees at 90-degree angles. Jump up and switch feet in the air. Land in a lunge with left foot forward, right foot back.

Jump Rope
Duration: 100 revolutions

Kimura Situps
Lie on back with feet flat on the floor and knees bent. Crunch up to 30 degrees then twist your torso to the right by bringing your left arm over to grasp your right wrist. Return to start by bringing your left arm back (releasing your right wrist). Alternate sides.
Reps: 16 (each side)

3. 8-Minute AMRAP Workout

Spartan Makers
Rounds: 5
Grab a pair of dumbbells. Start in the pushup position with hands on dumbbell. Do two pushups. While in the up position, row one of the dumbbells to the side of your rib cage, place it back on the ground and do another pushup.

Row with the other arm and do another pushup. Next, jump your feet near your hands (like a squat thrust) then clean and press the dumbbells. Now bring the dumbbells to waist height and squat down until you can rest the dumbbells on the floor slightly in front of your body. Jump back into pushup position. That's one round.

Burpee/Pushup/Broad Jump
Rounds: 5
Stand with your feet about six inches apart. Bend at your knees/waist and put your hands down in front of you. Kick your legs out at the same time behind you. Do a pushup. Kick your feet back in and then jump forward as far as you can. As you jump throw your arms forward to help propel you as far as possible. Land on both feet and get ready for the next repetition.

4. Strength and Conditioning Circuit

Rounds: 3
Rest: 45 seconds between each round

Dumbbell Swing
Grip the dumbbell so the plate ends are perpendicular to your body. Sit the hips back (as though you were deadlifting) and flex knees. Swing the dumbbell between your legs and push through your heels to raise the weight. Your hips should create enough momentum to raise the weight. Eventually progress to the point where the weight finishes above your head. Reverse the motion in a controlled fashion, allowing the dumbbell to fall to its original position. That's one rep.
Duration: 30 seconds

Inverted Row with Chairs
Sit on the floor between two chairs with the seats facing away from each other and a sturdy broomstick/bar lying on top of both. Tightly grab onto the bar and make sure you body is straight from the top of your head to your ankles. The only thing touching the ground should be your heels. Keeping your stomach and butt tight, pull yourself up until your hands are at your sides.
Duration: 30 seconds

Squat Jumps
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively. When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. Land as quietly as possible.
Duration: 30 seconds

Plank
Duration: 30 seconds

High Knees
Duration: 30 seconds

5. Bear Crawl Finisher Workout

Rounds: 3
Rest: 45 seconds between rounds

Pushups
Reps: 20

Pistol Squat
Stand holding your arms straight out in front of your body at shoulder level, parallel to the floor. Raise your right leg off the floor, flex your right ankle so that your toes are higher than your heel and your leg is straight. Squat while your right leg is extended straight out.
Reps: 2 (each side)

V-Ups
Reps: 15

Medicine Ball Slams
Bring a medicine ball overheard and slam on floor with enough force that you can catch it.

Bear Crawl
Distance: 15 meters

