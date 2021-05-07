28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
So what’s the most effective workout if you only have 30 minutes to train? I love this question for several reasons: One, because it implies that the person is ready to commit to exercising every day — and consistency is the most important factor in creating change in how we look, feel, and perform. And two, quite frankly, 30 minutes of focused and smart exercise is plenty of time to get in a terrific workout!
Let’s start with a quick discussion of a few specific goals that various people might have for dedicating 30 minutes a day toward exercise. Maybe someone wants to lose weight or build muscle or run faster — or even just move around easier. There are many different motivations — the key is to find what motivates you — and make your goals specific and achievable.
For example, instead of saying, “I want to lose weight,” say, “I am going to lose 25 pounds by the Fourth of July.” This gives you a realistic goal and a finish line — and then once you achieve that, you celebrate, then go on toward creating your next goal!
For this answer, I’ll create a sample workout program for someone who is already reasonably healthy, but extra motivated to improve their general level of fitness over the next two months and get lean and mean. Good weather is coming, and there are many people who would love to have their summer bods ready! So, for the goal of getting leaner while also getting stronger and feeling better — in eight weeks with 30 minutes to exercise each day — here is what I recommend.
This program is built around one basic concept, and that is, KEEP MOVING! With only 30 minutes to train, there is no time to waste. Of course, if you are feeling unhealthy in any way, or just really need a rest, then by all means, rest. Pause, drink water when needed, catch your breath. But if you’re healthy and feeling good, then keep going! We want to keep our heart rates up, fire our metabolism, and keep it running hot for the rest of the day (more on the EPOC Effect in the next article). We’ll focus on three strength training days, three aerobic training days, and one “active recovery” day each week.
As I said in some of my previous columns, if you want to see real change in how you look, feel, and perform, then your intake is critical. This workout will put your body in a position to take huge strides forward, but if you are not paying close attention to what you eat and drink, then you will be taking two steps forward and two steps back.
Warmup/Movement Preparation: 5 Minutes. Here is an example of the "bare minimum" pre-workout movements for preparing our bodies and minds for workouts:
Warmup/Movement Preparation: 5 Minutes. Here is an example of the "bare minimum" preworkout movements for preparing our bodies and minds for workouts:
Warmup/Movement Preparation: 5 Minutes. Here is an example of the "bare minimum" pre-workout movements for preparing our bodies and minds for workouts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQTN0D5kVOs
This is not exactly a day off, but it is a day to reset, recover, and recharge. Try something new, get outside, be active, play something, move around, breathe deeply, stretch, take a nap — and drink plenty of water…