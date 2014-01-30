Our readers are always looking for a high intensity solid at home leg workout that can be done with minimal equipment. In this video, Mike Chang of Sixpackshortcuts.com presents an intense leg workout appropriately named the “Crazy Leg Workout” using just one simple equipment, the dumbbell.

The dumbbell is a great tool to workout with because that it really doesn’t take up a lot of room, it’s high durability, and most likely can be found in someone’s basement, garage, or shed.

In this high intensity training video Mike Chang’s demonstrates how to burn fat and calories in a short amount of time while building strong lean muscles in your legs. If you’re looking for a full detailed explanation of the science behind burning fat and calories, or why workouts like this will help you build muscle faster, check out the video below or go here for more information on the best ways to build muscle fast.

Workout Breakdown

Rep range: 10 for each exercise.

Rest Time: None, but take a few seconds if you need to catch your breath.

Weights: Mike is using dumbbells, but you can use other items as well.

Number of sets: 8 rounds

Exercises