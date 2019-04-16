The HIIT Routines to Torch 5 Percent Body Fat

For Devon Levesque, fitness is a family affair. His grandfather and father were both pro bodybuilders, his mother competed in physique, and he grew up with a 2,000-square-foot gym in his house. So the Performix House trainer and Don’t Be a Pig founder embraced designing a 30-day program to get you shredded. It’s all about ramping up your metabolism so you’re burning calories 24-7.

“I focus on creating muscle memory and going more in-depth,” Levesque explained. “Rather than a regular bear crawl, you’re pushing a plate in front of you, and instead of bicycles, you’re doing bicycle extensions.”

These HIIT circuits may be brief, but they’re challenging to complete with little rest and proper form. Levesque advises doing each twice a week or more, plus a mile run daily to keep those fires stoked—within reason. “You have to listen to your body,” he cautioned. “If you’re so sore you can’t move, then you need to recover. But if you can do six days, three of each workout, you’re going to get even better results.”

Try the workouts along with the following tips, and start shopping for boardshorts, because you’ll be beach-ready in a matter of weeks.

Levesque’s Fat-burning Tips

Hydrate Early

“In the morning, before I do anything, I go to the fridge and I chug a glass of cold water. Sometimes I’ll add an ice cube to make it even colder. It wakes your whole body up and gets it going.”

Drop the Cop-Outs

“There’s just no excuse for not working out and sweating. There’s always a way, even if it’s doing a couple hundred pushups or situps. Something to get moving.”

Spice Things Up

“Hot and spicy food is always good for your metabolism as well. I put hot sauce on a lot of things. Frank’s RedHot is good. You’ve gotta watch out, because some hot sauces rack up the sodium, and that just bloats you. So find a low-sodium sauce.”

Most Your Brew

Add a tablespoon of cinnamon to your coffee. That will get your metabolism going.

Levesque’s Two-Part Body Burn

Do each move with the same number of sets as a circuit, going through each one after the other. Then finish the workout.

Upper-body Workout

Assault Bike Sprint

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/Dst.: 20 cal.

Bear Crawl Plate Push

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/DST.: 20 yards per hand

Bicycle Extension

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/DST: 15

Pushup

Sets: 2 min.

Reps/Time/DST.: 10X every 20 sec.

Lower-body Workout

Warmup Run

Sets: 1

Reps/Time/DST.: .5 mile

Full-incline Treadmill Sprint

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/DST.: 8 x 10 sec.

TRX Band Squat

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/DST.: 20

Dumbbell Situp

Sets: 4

Reps/Time/DST.: 15

Rapid-Fire 20-inch Box Jump