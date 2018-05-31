The At-home Workout You Can Do in 20 Minutes

Many guys spend at least 20 minutes just traveling to the gym. And sure, the commute is generally worth the access to a fully equipped facility and the inspiration that comes from being in a room full of like-minded people (even if you cocoon yourself with ear buds).

Plus, training at home can present challenges. Some guys lack equipment (although there are always bodyweight workouts). Roommates, family, and chores provide easy distractions. That’s why lots of guys tend to view at-home workouts as time saving substitutes for when they can’t make it to the gym, or as lighter, maintenance routines.

All of that may be true. But in a time-crunched world when fitting in a workout can be difficult, the occasional at-home workout is a good option to have. Unlike most gyms, your home (be it your garage or basement) is open 24/7. You can fit in a quality workout in the time you’d otherwise need to commute to the gym.

The 20-minute At-home Workout: How It Works

In this workout, we’re going to focus on a quick, efficient way to train at home in 20 minutes with a pair of adjustable dumbbells and a bench. The workout is structured like a circuit: Do these seven exercises consecutively, resting only once you’ve reached the end of the round. Do three rounds of the circuit total.

We’ll alternate between pushing and pulling exercises, or upper- and lower-body exercises, to keep moving. This will maximize your muscle-building time while even getting some cardio benefit along the way.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.