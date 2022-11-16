Six-time WWE Champion and 2009 WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has been the subject of a lot of discussions regarding the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Recently, he has gotten a lot more social media attention because he looks in great shape as he prepares for his 58th birthday in December.

The man behind the famous “Austin 3:16” tagline has kicked up his training in recent months, and he’s been sharing sneak peeks of his workouts on Instagram. If you need a couple of quick circuit sessions, or if you want to train like a wrestling icon, you can give these workouts a try.

One of Steve Austin “RV Workouts” featured a full-body circuit including six rounds of each of the following exercises.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck8v56lpKyG/

Bodyweight squats – 10 reps

– 10 reps Pushups – 10 reps

– 10 reps Alternate Dumbbell Curls – 10 reps

– 10 reps Close Grip Pushups – 10 reps

Austin then shared in the caption that he also did 100 more pushups and 100 kettlebell swings, all with no to minimal rest.

The second RV workout was another circuit session, only requiring a seat and a pair of dumbbells.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck_B9eoANeI/

Dumbbell Upright Row – 10 reps

– 10 reps Seated Dumbbell Press – 10 reps

– 10 reps Stiff-Legged Deadlift – 10 reps

– 10 reps Two-Arm Dumbbell Row – 10 reps

Austin shared that he rested 60 seconds between each of his eight rounds. The only equipment that can be seen on camera in these clips are his dumbbells, a kettlebell, and a resistance band. Nonetheless, the 1996 King of the Ring proves you don’t need a lot to get a lot of work done. Austin had also shared on his IG Stories that he was using a SkiErg machine as a part of his cardio routine.

The 6’2” WWE legend weighed around 250 pounds during his career, and in spite of being known for his beer bashes, he had an impressive physique. During his active in-ring career, Austin had suffered several knee injuries, resulting in him wearing braces during his matches, and he also famously suffered a neck injury from a botched piledriver in 1997. Nonetheless, he overcame all those issues to be one of the biggest box-office draws in wrestling history. It’s unclear if these circuits are the only way he trains nowadays, but considering those prior neck and knee injuries, he’s still doing some form of squatting and making the most out of each workout.

The three-time Royal Rumber winner retired from the ring in 2003, but he came back this year after a 15-year absence at WrestleMania 38 in a Street Fight match against Kevin Owens, which Austin was victorious in. Many wrestling fans have already speculated that he is preparing for a return match at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. That event is set to take place in Los Angeles, California. Reports have circulated that Austin was offered a match at the big event, but Austin himself had not stated whether those reports were accurate.