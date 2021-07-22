Thirty minutes may not seem like much time for a lower-body HIIT workout, but if you’re working out with celebrity trainer Erik Bartell, it can be very productive. The military veteran has been making people work hard and see results with his clients as well as followers of the M&F Instagram page (@muscleandfitness if you’re not following us yet, but you are, right?).

Bartell goes live on the M&F page every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 7 a.m. ET to provide an early workout session at home for followers that want to get in better shape. These workouts are no joke, and they are have multiple purposes. This particular session was focused on a lower body hypertrophy as well as High Intensity Interval Training for cardiovascular health.

“I love crushing legs. I’m a veteran, and I think that’s where my love for the intensity of leg day came into play,” Bartell said. If you like training legs, and 30 minutes is all you have to spare for a workout, then take this one on so you can make the most of it.

Warm Up and Cool Down

Perform these exercises as much as you need to so you can be ready for the work to come. Add any personal exercises or stretches that you may like as well. Make sure the body is ready before you take this workout on.

“All we’re doing is telling our bodies it’s time to work,” Bartell said.

Jumping Jacks (or Half Jacks)

Running in Place

Leg Circles (stepping over an imaginary box)

Make sure that you follow Bartell’s cooldown session as well at the end. This can help you lower your heart rate so you can take on the rest of your day.

The video includes tips and form instruction from Bartell should you need them. Perform each of these exercises as he recommends.

Erik Bartell’s Lower-Body HIIT Workout Exercise Time Rest/Transition Alternating Reverse Lunge into High Knee 1 min. 15 sec. Dumbbell Goblet Squat 1 min. 15 sec. High Knees 1 min. 15 sec. Weighted Reverse Lunge 1 min. 15 sec. Curtsy Lateral Lunge 1 min. 15 sec. Split Squat 1 min. 15 sec. Lateral Ladder Steps Over the Dumbbells 1 min. 15 sec. Goblet Squat (1½ reps) 1 min. 15 sec. Jumping Lunge 1 min. 15 sec. Romanian Deadlift 1 min. 15 sec. Water Break 1 min. 15 sec. No Rope Jump Rope 1 min. 15 sec. Wall Sit 1 min. 15 sec. Single Dumbbell Squat into Thrust 1 min. 15 sec.