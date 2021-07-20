Josh Webb has been a personal trainer since the age of 18 and by using the discipline that he first learned on the football field in his youth, he’s been able to fuel a full-time career in fitness. Now 30, and boasting more than 90,000 followers on Instagram, the Monroe, LA, native is passionate about inspiring others to make progress with their health and fitness. “For me, fitness is about being the best version of myself, and I want to help others to feel the same way,” says Webb.

He is a big proponent of High-intensity internal training, workouts, and often takes to social media in order to demonstrate their effectiveness. “The benefits of HIIT include fat loss,” says Webb. “It is a great way to mix up your cardio and burn a lot of calories in a short period of time.”

Webb says that HIIT sessions are a smart way to maximize calorie expenditure, while also helping to build lean muscle mass when combined with strength training movements. Such workouts can also be shortened or extended depending on your own ability. “More reps and rounds can be added as the individual becomes more comfortable,” says Webb.

A properly created HIIT workout can fit nicely into the busiest of schedules and are perfect for getting some positive exercise completed during a lunch break, or perhaps tackled in your leisure time at the local park. The fact that full-body sessions can be done outside of a gym, and with little or no equipment, means that there is no excuse to move your body and get your sweat on. In this workout from Webb, designed exclusively for Muscle & Fitness, only a pair of dumbbells are required for a solid routine. This workout is sequenced to give a good flow, transitioning from one muscle group to another in six moves.

Josh Webb: Full Body Dumbbell HIIT Workout

(10 Reps of each exercise, 4 rounds)