Three Time-Saving, One-Plate AMRAP Workouts

You don’t need a monster-size gym to have a monster-size training session. Here’s how to build muscle with one flat piece of iron in less than 30 minutes.

joe wuebben muscle & fitness senior editor
Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Duration 30, 20, 10 min.
Equipment Yes

Short on time and short on equipment. Solving this dilemma and getting in a great workout requires two things: creativity and intensity. 

Both are brought to you by Firdose Khan, head trainer at Nine Innovations (ixinnovate.com), a training facility in Houston. 

We asked Khan to design three time-sensitive workouts. The rub? None could use more than a single weight plate—just the type of rudimentary training tool that may be lying around in your  apartment or garage collecting dust.

Khan delivered a trio of routines that are equal parts intense, functional, and physique-enhancing. They all hit every major muscle group, and as for intensity, it’s high. Each of the  workouts utilizes the AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) technique, which means you’ll be challenged to the extreme. So dust off that weight plate and get ready to work.

The Weight Plate Workouts

The following workouts can be done with any size weight plate: 5, 10, 25, 35, or 45 pounds. Choose whichever weight corresponds to your current strength and fitness level. (When in doubt, start light.) Select any one of the three routines and do it as a stand-alone workout, but aim to complete all three over the course of a week if possible—collectively, they train the entire body in such an effective manner that we wouldn’t want you missing out on any of the AMRAPs.

 

The 30-Minute Plate Workout Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 30 minutes of the below. Perform the first four exercises as a complex—Perform one rep of each of the four movements in succession to equal one rep of the complex.

Exercise 1

Plate Upright Row You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Upright Row thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Plate Squat to Press You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Squat to Press thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Plate Bentover Row You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Bentover Row thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Plate Curl to Press You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Curl to Press thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Plate Situp You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Skull Crusher thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Kneeling Plate Chest Press You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Kneeling Plate Chest Press thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

The 20-Minute Plate Workout Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 20 minutes of the following circuit.

Exercise 1

Forward and Backward Plate Lunge With Rotation You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Forward and Backward Plate Lunge With Rotation thumbnail
-- sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hugging Plate Squat Jump You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Hugging Plate Squat Jump thumbnail
-- sets
6 reps
-- rest
*Decrease rep count by 2 each round. When you reach 2 reps, stay there.

Exercise 3

Russian Twist You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
-- sets
5/5 reps
-- rest
**Do 5 reps per side on Russian twists, then 5 reps per side on double twists.

Exercise 4

Supine Glute Bridge and Plate Extension You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Supine Glute Bridge and Plate Extension thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

The 10-Minute Plate Workout Complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 10 minutes of the following.

Exercise 1

Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Hammer Curl thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest
*With plate

Exercise 2

Plate Skull Crusher You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Skull Crusher thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Plate Supine Leg Raise and Hip Thrust You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Supine Leg Raise and Hip Thrust thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
