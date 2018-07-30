Three Time-Saving, One-Plate AMRAP Workouts

Short on time and short on equipment. Solving this dilemma and getting in a great workout requires two things: creativity and intensity.

Both are brought to you by Firdose Khan, head trainer at Nine Innovations (ixinnovate.com), a training facility in Houston.

We asked Khan to design three time-sensitive workouts. The rub? None could use more than a single weight plate—just the type of rudimentary training tool that may be lying around in your apartment or garage collecting dust.

Khan delivered a trio of routines that are equal parts intense, functional, and physique-enhancing. They all hit every major muscle group, and as for intensity, it’s high. Each of the workouts utilizes the AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) technique, which means you’ll be challenged to the extreme. So dust off that weight plate and get ready to work.

The Weight Plate Workouts

The following workouts can be done with any size weight plate: 5, 10, 25, 35, or 45 pounds. Choose whichever weight corresponds to your current strength and fitness level. (When in doubt, start light.) Select any one of the three routines and do it as a stand-alone workout, but aim to complete all three over the course of a week if possible—collectively, they train the entire body in such an effective manner that we wouldn’t want you missing out on any of the AMRAPs.