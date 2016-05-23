FrameStockFootages / Shutterstock

Workout Routines

The 10 Best High-Intensity Interval Workouts to Burn Fat

These calorie-burning, performance-enhancing workouts will help you trim body fat.

joe wuebben muscle &amp; fitness senior editor thumbnail by
FrameStockFootages / Shutterstock

The acronym H.I.I.T is ubiquitous in fitness. You can’t escape it, nor should you want to.

Short for high-intensity interval training, the method of applying bursts of maximum intensity with periods of rest or low intensity is widely considered the most efficient way to maximize fat burning and enhance conditioning.

H.I.I.T’s appeal is its versatility—you can use it with everything from Tabata, jumping rope, and body-weight moves to cycling, running, and standard lifts—as well as the ability to provide an exhausting, muscle-taxing workout that you can complete in about 25 minutes or less.

We asked 10 elite trainers and strength coaches to each come up with a kick-ass H.I.I.T session that you can do as a stand-alone or in addition to your current program.

1 of 9
Estrada Anton / Shutterstock
Heart Rate Hotel

Why the name Heart Rate Hotel? Because “it’s terrific as an in-room travel workout,” Peterson explains. If you’re wondering where the rest periods are, technically there are none. “There’s no time in between exercises or rounds other than what it takes you to get in position, sip water, or throw up.”

Time: 10-30 minutes (not including warmup)

Rounds: 5-10

The Workout: Perform exercises in sequence as fast as possible:

  • Pushup x 10
  • Squat x 10
  • Crunch x 10
  • Superman x 10
  • Tuck Jump x 10

Contributor: Gunnar Peterson, C.S.C.S., celebrity trainer who has worked with A-listers such as Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, and Tom Brady. gunnarpeterson.com

2 of 9
zeljkosantrac / Getty
Fast and Furious

This three-exercise clump hits most of the body’s major muscle groups–glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core via squats; upper back and biceps through pullups; and shoulders, triceps, and core with push presses.

“It’s a classic vertical push-pull workout arranged into trisets,” says Boyce. “It kicks your conditioning into high gear and allows a lifter to be exposed to loaded barbell training. For people who are really hardcore, they can finish this workout with my ‘two-minute back squat challenge.’ Simply load the bar to your body-weight equivalent and perform full repetitions for two full minutes without racking the weight." 

The rules are simple: Each rep must be performed with full range of motion, and you can rest as long as needed between reps with the bar on your back.”

Time: 15-20 minutes

The Workout: Perform six rounds, resting 90 seconds between each round. As conditioning improves, before adding weight to the exercise, drop rest time by 15 seconds per round. 

  • Barbell Back Squat x 10
  • Bodyweight Pullup x 10
  • Barbell Push Press x 10

Contributor: Lee Boyce, a Toronto-based certified personal trainer and owner of Lee Boyce Training Systems. leeboycetraining.com

3 of 9
areebarbar / M+F Magazine
30:30 TUF Runs

If you’re healthy enough to sprint outdoors or on a treadmill, you always have a HIIT workout at your disposal.

Running fast is an under-rated human movement that produces results,” says Balzarini. “Look at the sprinters during the upcoming Olympics–any of them overweight? I call these ‘TUF runs’ because they’re sprint workouts that we completed on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) TV show I was on a few years ago.”

Time: 12-18 minutes

The Workout: 30:30 work-to-rest ratio*; Speed: 7–9 mph; Incline/Grade: 10%.

  • Week 1: 12 Rounds
  • Week 2: 14 Rounds
  • Week 3: 16 Rounds
  • Week 4: 18 Rounds

*30 seconds of running followed by 30 seconds of complete rest = 1 round. Can be done on a treadmill or outside at a park, a track, or a neighborhood street. The speed should be extremely challenging but set to allow for proper running form to be maintained. Adjust the incline up or down accordingly to adapt to your ability or fitness level. 

Contributor: Doug Balzarini, C.S.C.S., founder of DB Strength and co-owner of Iron Village Strength & Conditioning in Beverly, MA. dbstrength.com

4 of 9
Mike Kemp / Getty
Epic Box Jumps

Tack this workout on to the end of a resistance-training session or combine it with other exercises (such as jumping rope, kettlebell swings, burpees, battling ropes, thrusters, and 10-yard shuttle sprints) following the same format for a longer H.I.I.T session. Nicholas typically prescribes 4–8 moves for a 45-minute class.

The eight-round, 2:1 work-to-rest ratio in this speed-based conditioning workout is based on Tabata intervals; the longer exercise and rest bouts are more suitable to most gym-goers, he believes.

“After experimenting with these intervals for the past four years with more than 10,000 Epic Hybrid Training participants, we’ve found that people don’t ‘ramp up’ into max effort until about five to 10 seconds into their work interval,” says Nicholas. “We’ve also found that the extra rest maximizes recovery for average fitness enthusiasts. We’ve kept the fundamentals of Tabata while incorporating the mental aspect of H.I.I.T that can be easily overlooked.” 

Time: 6 minutes

The Workout: Eight rounds of 30 seconds of all-out work alternated with 15 seconds of rest.

Move: Rapid Box Jump*

*Box jumps with a 6-, 12-, or 18-inch plyo box and performed at less than full hip extension; the objective is to attain a maximum number of box foot strikes per work interval to keep the focus on speed, agility, and exhausting the fast-twitch muscles. 

Contributor: Alex Nicholas, owner and head coach at Epic Hybrid Training in New York City and a Reebok-sponsored Spartan Race athlete. epichybridtraining.com

5 of 9
vm / Getty
Swing and Squat

​You need only one kettlebell to do these two basic and brutally effective moves. Strong, highly conditioned athletes will use a 50- to 70-pound bell, while less-advanced trainees should start with 20 to 30 pounds.

“This workout is extremely metabolic and builds insane muscular endurance,” says Smith. “It targets two fundamental movement patterns–hip hinge and squat–while opening up shortened hip flexors. The active rest turns to just recovery breathing after four rounds because of the workout’s intensity. The lifter won’t be able to keep doing the Upward-facing Dog active recovery because it’ll hinder performance for the work rounds.”

Time: 8 minutes

Moves: Kettlebell Swing and Goblet Squat

The Workout: Eight rounds of alternating 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds of active rest.

  • Round 1: Kettlebell Swing30 seconds + Upward-facing Dog (double hip flexor stretch) with recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 2: Kettlebell Goblet Squat30 seconds + Upward-facing Dog with recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 3: Kettlebell Swing30 seconds + Upward-facing Dog (double hip flexor stretch) with recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 4: Kettlebell Goblet Squat30 seconds + Upward-facing Dog with recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 5: Kettlebell Swing30 seconds + recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 6: Kettlebell Goblet Squat30 seconds + recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 7: Kettlebell Swing30 seconds + recovery breathing, 30 seconds 
  • Round 8: Kettlebell Goblet Squat30 seconds + recovery breathing, 30 seconds 

Contributor: Jim Smith, C.P.P.S., strength & conditioning coach and owner of Diesel Strength & Conditioning. dieselsc.com

6 of 9
Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock
Double Kettlebell Crusher

A kettlebell workout is one thing, but having to hoist two bells through the entire routine is another. Conditioning, calorie burning, and grip strength are nice benefits, but more than anything you’re developing grit, something you can never have too much of.

“I created loaded conditioning when I was training wrestlers,” says Even-Esh. “I wanted to give them the strength, endurance, and mental toughness required for a tough wrestling match. The carries get your cardio going, and the other moves attack muscles from top to bottom.”

Time: 12-18 minutes

The Workout: Use two kettlebells and don’t put them down until the round is finished. 

  • Overhead Carry x 50 feet
  • KB Clean and Press x 5 reps
  • Rack Walk* x 50 feet
  • Squat x 5 reps
  • Farmer's Walk x 50 feet
  • Bentover Row x 5 reps

Perform two to three rounds total, resting 2–3 minutes between rounds. *Kettlebells held in front of the shoulders with the weights outside your hands while walking with short steps.

Contributor: Zach Even-Esh, founder of the Underground Strength Gym in New Jersey and author of The Gladiator Project: Primitive Training for Maximum Strength & Muscle. zacheven-esh.com

7 of 9
Bojan Milinkov / Shutterstock
Biking Tabatas

We’re guessing a bike will be available for use, since most people monopolize the treadmills and ellipticals.

“The idea is to work at as high a power level as possible while keeping work consistent for each round,” says Elmore. “I’ve found my relative work output to be higher for the reverse Tabatas when considering you’re working for half the time. The goal is to accumulate as many calories as possible across all four intervals.” 

Time: 22 minutes

The Workout: Complete the following on an assault bike (or stationary bike)

  • Tabata Intervals*
  • Rest 2 min
  • Reverse Tabata Intervals**
  • Rest 2 min
  • Tabata Intervals
  • Rest 2 min
  • Reverse Tabata Intervals

*Eight rounds alternating between 20 seconds of all-out effort and 10 seconds of complete rest.
**The opposite of Tabata: 10 seconds of all-out effort alternated with 20 seconds of rest. 

Contributor: Josh Elmore, a certified strength and conditioning coach and owner of Conjugate Consulting in Charlotte, NC. Twitter: @TheJoshua Elmore 

8 of 9
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock
Gridiron HIIT

A former wide receiver at the University of Arkansas, Groff ’s dynamic, high-intensity routine is great for when a grass or turf field is available.

“This is a highly explosive workout that targets power, core strength, stamina, speed, and endurance,” says Groff. “I used this workout to prepare for a national NFL combine, and it’s still one of my favorites when shredding up and getting my conditioning right.”

Time: 60-90 minutes

The Workout: Perform this routine following a 10- to 15-minute dynamic warmup

  • Double Hurdle Hop (side to side)*: 4x15 sec
  • Squat Jump: 4x10
  • Alternating Lunge Jump: 4x8 per leg
  • Tuck Jump: 4x10
  • Broad Jump: 3x50 yards
  • Plyometric Pushup: 4x12
  • Single-leg Toe Touch/V-Up: 3x30 per leg

Rest 45-60 seconds between all sets. 

The Finisher: Crossfield Gasser x3**

*Using a small hurdle or comparable tool, jump laterally over hurdle continuously, bringing knees up and landing with feet apart and soft knees. 
**Sprint sideline to sideline of a football field three times—that’s one gasser. Try to get each gasser done in under 45 seconds, resting as needed between sets. 

Contributor: Jared Groff, N.A.S.M.- C.P.T., NPC physique competitor and former Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search finalist. Instagram: @jaredgroff 

9 of 9
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
Pump and Row

Ciresi takes a page from CrossFit with this high-intensity AMRAP session that hits the posterior chain with rowing and the pecs, shoulders, triceps, and core via pushups.

“Depending on how hard you row, this could be a real fat burner or, at a slower pace, a steady 20-minute cardio/strength workout,” he says. “Strap yourself into the rower and set a fast but doable pace. Once you’re done with the row, expeditiously get to the pushups and start in. If you need to break them up into smaller sets, do so but take minimal breaks. I like this workout because you can keep returning to it once a month and track your progress. See if you get more rounds the next time you do it.”

Time: 20 minutes

The Workout: As many rounds as possible in 20 minutes

  • Row: 250 meters
  • Pushup: x25

Contributor: Robert Ciresi Jr., an I.S.S.A.-certified trainer at A Taylored Body gym in Riverside, CA, and a two-time Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search competitor. atayloredbody.com 

Topics:
Comments