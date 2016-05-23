The 10 Best High-Intensity Interval Workouts to Burn Fat

The acronym H.I.I.T is ubiquitous in fitness. You can’t escape it, nor should you want to.

Short for high-intensity interval training, the method of applying bursts of maximum intensity with periods of rest or low intensity is widely considered the most efficient way to maximize fat burning and enhance conditioning.

H.I.I.T’s appeal is its versatility—you can use it with everything from Tabata, jumping rope, and body-weight moves to cycling, running, and standard lifts—as well as the ability to provide an exhausting, muscle-taxing workout that you can complete in about 25 minutes or less.

We asked 10 elite trainers and strength coaches to each come up with a kick-ass H.I.I.T session that you can do as a stand-alone or in addition to your current program.