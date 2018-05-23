The Upper-Body Workout to Get Maximum Results in Minimum Time

We might have different fitness goals, but the same theme exists for most of us: progression. Sure, a blessed few can develop chiseled muscles with little to no effort. I’m talking the average Joes—those who are serious about hard work but don’t have the luxury of spending several hours a day in the gym.

Most of us can't afford to build our lives around the gym, but we want a practical way to fit the gym into our lives. Between work, family, friends, and responsibilities, we're lucky to find just two or three days a week to train. Therefore, it's important to achieve maximum efficiency with every moment we spend wrestling with dumbbells, barbells, cables, or machines. That means choosing the right exercises to get the job done and making every move work for you.

This workout is designed to maintain the momentum you’ve worked so hard to attain, stay on target, and give yourself the time (even when you don’t have a lot of time) to get the most out of your upper-body workout.

Whether you’re a beginner or a competition-level athlete, this routine will help you get a high-efficiency workout in minimal time.

The Upper-Body Workout to Get Maximum Results: Quick Tips