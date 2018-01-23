Workout Routines

The Workout Plan to Lose 15 Pounds

No, you can’t out-train a bad diet. But once you have your nutrition plan locked down, you can whittle away the last few pounds with these fat-shredding workouts.

Kettlebell Complex
Duration 20-30 min
Exercises 5-6
Equipment Yes

Plenty of people are perpetually unhappy with their weight. Even these folks wouldn’t be considered obese, per se, they might just have enough extra pounds to be considered overweight.

But we have good news. Whether your spare tire is a result of holiday overeating or some long-term unhealthy habits, you can beat those last 15lbs by following a killer workout plan. We consulted with Andrew Borsellino, C.S.C.S., co-founder of Precision Sports Performance, and Thomas King, C.S.C.S., strength and conditioning coach with JK Conditioning, to build the ultimate workout routine to get you confident and shredded in two months.

“The hardest part always is just getting started,” says Borsellino. “If you lack self-esteem and are wary about walking into a gym or studio, or visiting a nutritionist to get your journey going, an important first step should be trying to find a place where you feel comfortable and a coach or trainer that you connect with.”

But if you’ve been fit in the past and know the ropes around the gym and want to go it alone, our simple plan will help you get off on the right foot.

“When getting started, make sure you start the right type of program,” says Borsellino. “If you get going on a program that is way too intense right off the bat, it may keep you from continuing and reaching your goals.”

Furthermore, if you’re unprepared for a high-intensity workout program, you could potentially be walking the path to injury. At the same time, starting a workout program that’s too easy or not stimulating could just lead to boredom—and boredom makes you more likely to quit.

King adds: “In my experience, the easiest way to sneak fat loss work into your routine is through the use of circuits and complexes. Nobody really wants to spend an hour running on a treadmill when you could be doing more engaging exercises like kettlebell swings, thrusters, and squats. I also like to include at least one more traditional strength training day per week. It allows for recovery from the demanding circuits and the lower reps will help preserve muscle tissue during the fat-loss stage.”

Finally, remember that not all workout plans work for everyone. Everybody is different, and different stimuli will lead to different results, but the most important thing to remember is that this is a lifestyle. “Small changes at a time lead to big improvements and lay the foundation for a healthy life,” says Borsellino.

The workout

The following workout program, which comes courtesy of King, incorporates three workouts per week: two days of circuit training and one day of strength training. Perform these workouts on nonconsecutive days for eight weeks. Before each session, do a light warmup that includes aerobic exercise (like walking on the treadmill for 5-10 minutes) and dynamic mobility work (like banded shoulder dislocations and rotational hip dislocations).

Instructions

Day 1 circuit: Perform one set of each exercise before resting. After you have completed one full round, rest for two minutes and start again. The goal is to complete five rounds as quickly as possible. For an added challenge, time yourself and see how you progress as you move through the eight-week program.

Day 2 strength workout: The strength day will stick to the basic lifts and pair two complementary movements as a superset. Perform exercises in the same superset (marked A and B), then rest 1½-2 minutes. Repeat for the prescribed number of sets.

Day 3 circuit: The second circuit incorporates a dumbbell complex. Choose a dumbbell weight you can use for all the exercises, and be sure to do each exercise without putting the dumbbells down. If that’s not difficult enough, after each complex, row 100 meters as quickly as possible. Complete five rounds of this circuit in as little time as possible. Time yourself and see how you progress over the next eight weeks. 

Day 1 Workout Circuit

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Plyometric Pushup
plyometric pushup thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Overhead Barbell Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Overhead Barbell Press thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Airdyne Bike How to
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
2 calories reps
-- rest

Day 2 Workout Strength

Exercise 1A.

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
3 reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 1B

Barbell Overhead Press
Overhead Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90-120 rest

Exercise 2A.

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Barbell Squat thumbnail
4 sets
3 reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 2B.

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90-120 sec rest

Exercise 3A.

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 3B

30-Degree Incline Dumbbell Row You'll need: Bench How to
30-Degree Incline Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
90-120 rest
Perform on incline bench

Day 3 Workout Circuit

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Front Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Front Squat thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Bentover Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bentover Row thumbnail
5 sets
10 (each arm) reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Thruster You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Thruster thumbnail
5 sets
10 reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 4

Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Renegade Row thumbnail
5 sets
10 each arm reps
0 sec rest

Exercise 5

Rowing Machine How to
Rowing Machine thumbnail
5 sets
100 meter sprint for time reps
0 sec rest
