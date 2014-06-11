10 Deadlift Mistakes to Avoid

The deadlift is the must-have exercise to build total-body strength, pack on slabs of muscle, and sculpt an awesome physique. When done right, it strengthens the muscles at your hips, hamstrings, and back that generate tremendous athleticism. (Heck, it can even improve your posture.)

But walk through any commercial gym and you’ll struggle to spot a clean deadlift. Poor technique, however, makes the exercise harder and increases chances for injury—because the deadlift involves such heavy weights, the margin for error also skyrockets.

In this article, Matt Kasee, MS, CSCS, owner of Matt Kasee Training and Performance (and a 500lb-plus deadlifter), joins us in dissecting the worst deadlift mistakes, why they’re bad, and exactly how to avoid them. Don’t be surprised if you can pull much more weight—with less pain—the next time you deadlift.