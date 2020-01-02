1 For How Long Should I Be Sore After a Workout?

Answer: It varies.

A person’s fitness level paired with how intense the workout is will determine the degree of soreness someone will experience. “It will vary from individual to individual, but on average most people will experience soreness for one to three days after a workout,” explains natural professional bodybuilder Mike Lipowski, owner of Pure Physique Gym in Shrub Oak, NY, and author of Pure Physique: How to Maximize Fat-Loss and Muscular Development.

However, there’s also something called delayed onset muscle soreness, which is discomfort and soreness that gradually increases 24 to 48 hours after the workout is complete. It’s normal, and simply means that you’ve exercised your muscle beyond its comfort zone.

While experiencing soreness after putting your body under physical stress is expected, Lipowski cautions against using how sore you become to gauge workout effectiveness. “If you stood on one foot for an hour, your leg would probably get really sore. But was that an effective workout? No, it wasn’t.”