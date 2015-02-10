7 Little-Known Hacks for Bigger Arms

Use Blood Flow Restriction Training

Blood flow restriction training is one technique that works great for the arms. When you restrict blood flow to a muscle, you are forcing blood to pool in the muscle -- giving you an unbelievable pump.

When using blood flow restriction training, we are not allowing blood to escape the veins; arteries however, will continue to deliver blood to the muscle. It sounds like some sort of torture, but by occluding a muscle, you are tricking your body to use large fast twitch muscle fibers, which will result in crazy growth. Another benefit to this type of training is that you will be using 50 percent of your normal weight. This type of training will allow your joints to recover while taxing your body and increasing the size of your arms. Try a superset of triceps and biceps. Use knee wraps high up on the arms and tighten the wraps. You want the wraps tight enough so that it's uncomfortable but not overly painful. You will be using a rope pushdown for triceps and performing standing dumbbell curls for biceps.

The Workout

Tricep Rope Pressdown 1 x 30 (superset with dumbbell curls) Standing Dumbbell Curls 1 x 30 Tricep Rope Pressdowns 1 x 15 (superset with dumbbell curls) Standing Dumbbell Curls 1 x 15

Continue you this until you complete three sets of 15 reps, and then pull the tourniquet off.