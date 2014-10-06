7 Ways to Make Your Workouts Harder

Two simple ways to create tougher workouts are to recruit a training partner or to hire a personal trainer. However, for those of us who train at odd or inconsistent times, or don't have the disposable income to hire a professional, we need a plan C. That's simple. Plan C is: We need to get our asses in gear by scrutinizing every facet of our training program.

From the foods we eat to the exercises we choose, it all goes under a microscope. So whether you’re bored, hitting plateaus, or just a go-getter on the hunt for new ways to elevate the challenges, try implementing one or all of these training methods into your current routine.