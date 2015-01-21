8 Cardio Tips to Burn More Fat

There's no denying that for some people, cardio is downright miserable. But those seemingly endless miles on the treadmill or pavement can benefit both your physique and your overall health. And when you're trying to lose fat and get shredded, any bodybuilder will tell you that some form of cardio is a must.

The good news is that there are ways to maximize your time on your preferred piece of cardio equipment. With these eight tips, you can get the most out of those minutes and make progress faster.