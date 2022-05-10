28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Whether you are a regular gymgoer who spends some much-needed downtime with a console, or perhaps you are a serious player looking to go pro, there’s no doubt that gaming is a sedentary affair. Now, fitness and mindset coach, Obi Vincent has teamed up with one of the UK’s largest broadband providers, EE, and the gaming talent agent Excel esports, to create GIFT (Gaming Intensity Fitness Training) providing training tips and exercises for gamers.
This innovative fitness routine was designed by Obi Vincent alongside Ewen Bufton, the performance manager at Excel esports (EE), to improve gamer performance. In the workout, demonstrated by Vincent and twitch streamer Sunpi, focus is given to powering-up the stamina and cognitive ability of video game players. EE, while carrying out research for this project found that, in the UK, the average gamer spends an average of 7 hours per week gaming. That figure is thought to increase to approximately 8.5 hours in the USA. EE’s research also found that almost two thirds of players experienced fatigue during gaming sessions and learned that gamers will play for an average of three hours without taking a break. Game play is serious business. Excel esports, which is home to some of the industry’s biggest names, including Fortnite prodigy Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman (the youngest gamer to earn $1 million in esports), understands that every act of preparation counts when it comes to being the best gamer. In addition to having good physical conditioning, Bufton says that mental wellness is another crucial asset for any player looking to perform at the highest level. Additionally, EE’s research has revealed that over half of the gamers studied experienced feelings of stress while playing. So, to help improve the physical and mental prowess of players, here are 5 top tips on how to stay sharp when playing online:
Swapping between screens, such as browsing on your phone, will reduce your ability to focus on the game at hand.
Obi Vincent points out that gamers often fail to understand the impact that physical fitness can play as relates to their overall performance. “This workout will help with full body mobility as well as making sure to strengthen the muscle groups that gamers use mostly,” Vincent tells M&F. “This is very important as prolonged sitting can cause issues like neck strain, wrist pain, and can affect your posture due to sitting at a slight lean when using a computer. It’s also good to give our eyes a break from too much screen time”
Gamers of all physical fitness levels can attempt the workout, designed to provide fundamental movements that will benefit the body when practiced over a period of time.
Some of these gamer exercises may take time to master, but with practice you will progress to the next level, just like with your favorite game. So, whether you are an old-school Mario or Sonic fan, or prefer to tear it up on Mine Craft, Fortnite or Call of Duty, interface with this workout to level up!