8 Reasons Why You’re Always Hungry and Not Losing Weight

It’s a common misconception that eating less food and exercising more will bring about weight loss. While the calorie math may be true initially, what you’ll end up with is hunger, cravings for sugar or processed foods, lack of energy, and possibly weight gain. Fat cells store calories when your body thinks you’re starving it. This is when you start to crave sugar and processed foods. Since your body doesn’t know when it’s going to be fed again, fat cells hold onto to whatever you give it. You might also feel irritable and impatient if your diet isn’t sound and you’re training hard.

Here are eight nutrition and health mistakes you’re making that make you feel hungry without getting results on the scale.

