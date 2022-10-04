A glass or two of lemon water in the morning may be an effective way to help attain and maintain good health as the body is quick to absorb nutrients during breakfast allowing it to enjoy the many benefits of citrus-enriched water.

Lemon contains antioxidants that eliminate free radicals and neutralize acidic environments that contribute to the growth of cancer cells and the antioxidant-rich treat for the skin and digestion also promotes healing and detoxification.

Studies have shown lemon and other citrus fruits decrease the risk of pancreatic cancer, and repair blemishes while revitalizing damaged skin. Lemon water helps to kill bacteria responsible for acne, slows down the aging process, and makes skin appear to glow with youth.

Lemon water helps to speed up recovery from stress and injury, as well as heal bones, cartilage, tissues, and helps to maintain their health. Lemon water is also a great choice for those with a sore throat as it melts mucus.

Lemon has similar digestive activity as saliva and hydrochloric acid in stomach juices to aid digestion, it also stimulates the liver to make more bile for digesting food. Lemon helps to remove toxins from the digestive tract and flush them, and the citric acid content also supports the detoxification activity of the liver.

The vitamin C content helps to fight inflammation and infections, its phytochemical saponin content helps to improve respiratory conditions, while its mucus melting activity clears out air vessels and anti-inflammatory properties alleviate asthma.

Magnesium and potassium content helps to improve concentration and other brain functions, increase energy, makes you feel better, and helps to relieve the negative effects of stress and depression.

Detoxifying and digestive effects are a good help in weight loss efforts, while pectin content help to fight cravings. Lemon water has been shown to help prevent obesity in rats on high-fat diets in animal studies.

Lemon water can help to improve breathing and alleviate symptoms of toothaches and gingivitis thanks to its citric acid content. It also provides hydration for the lymphatic system which is responsible for clearing toxins and waste from the body.

Water loss is replenished and it immediately raises energy levels, and protects the brain, digestive system, cardiovascular system, as well as immune system from dehydration. Lemon water balances pH levels as its potassium, magnesium, and other minerals spread throughout the body making it more alkaline.

Bioflavonoids in lemon water help to restore a healthy balance of blood sugar, spurring the body into producing more insulin, which may be useful to diabetics. Lemon water can also help to protect the eyes from macular degeneration, cataracts, and other eye problems.

Lemon water is a revitalizing caffeine-free eye-friendly energy booster that balances pH and blood sugar without causing dehydration and increased acidity associated with coffee.

All these and other positive reasons make it well worth starting the day off with a nice glass of lemon water to not only be refreshed but enjoy the benefits from it all day long.

As with anything you read on the internet, this article should not be construed as medical advice; please talk to your doctor or primary care provider before changing your wellness routine. This article is not intended to provide medical diagnosis, advice, treatment, or endorsement.