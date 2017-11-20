The 10 Most Chiseled Sets of Celebrity Abs

VEM / SBMF / BACKGRID; Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty; BACKGRID

Looking for some inspiration from the stars?

No matter the time of year or the film role, the men and women of Hollywood are hitting the gym to look their best on (and off) the red carpet as well as the silver screen.

Maybe the fellow A-listers they date, the vacations they take, and the lives they live are a bit out of reach. As for their toned bodies and admirable abs? We’ve got a cheat sheet for that.

Check out some of the most ripped ladies and gents in Hollywood, and maybe you'll get motivated to sculpt the six-pack you've been dreaming of.