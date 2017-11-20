News

The 10 Most Chiseled Sets of Celebrity Abs

These men and women of Hollywood know what they're doing in the gym.

Looking for some inspiration from the stars?

No matter the time of year or the film role, the men and women of Hollywood are hitting the gym to look their best on (and off) the red carpet as well as the silver screen.

Maybe the fellow A-listers they date, the vacations they take, and the lives they live are a bit out of reach. As for their toned bodies and admirable abs? We’ve got a cheat sheet for that. 

Check out some of the most ripped ladies and gents in Hollywood, and maybe you'll get motivated to sculpt the six-pack you've been dreaming of.

1. Chris Hemsworth

You don't snag a role as the God of Thunder without a solid physique, and Chris Hemsworth only seems to have gotten more jacked since his first appearance as Thor. In his trip to Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth looks nothing short of godly. Take a few tips from his Instagram, and maybe you'll end up looking like a Norse god, too.

2. John Cena

John Cena is a longtime WWE icon, and he's definitely no stranger to hitting the weights to stay in top shape—whether he's prepping for a WWE event, a Hollywood hit, or a Muscle & Fitness cover. From arms to abs, Cena always shows up ripped and ready to go. 

3. Jenna Dewan Tatum

Yes, women can have abs, too. Just ask Channing Tatum, whose wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, probably has better abs than most of the guys at your gym. The actress, dancer, and mom—yes, mom—is constantly hitting the gym and dancing, and she definitely looks it. 

4. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has always been in great shape, and at 46, he still keeps up with his fitness. From arms to abs, Wahlberg doesn't seem to neglect any muscles in his workout regimen. On top of that, he's got his own supp line, Performance Inspired, that's all-natural and has something for every fitness goal. 

5. Britney Spears

britneyspears / Instagram

Britney Spears may be wrapping up her “Piece Of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, but she's not slowing down when it comes to fitness. Spears looks stronger and more ripped than ever, and she's not low-key about her love for fitness. One scroll through her Instagram, and you'll be impressed with the pop star's workouts.

6. Zack Efron

Zack Efron made some serious gains leading up to his appearance alongside Dwayne Johnson in the Baywatch movie over the summer, and his effort definitely paid off. If your girlfriend couldn't take her eyes off Efron in the hilarious reboot, try doing his workouts to catch up. 

7. Terry Crews

There's an obvious reason Terry Crews has shown up on the cover of Muscle & Fitness more than once. The football-player-turned-actor definitely hasn't left his athletic roots behind, and his physique only seems more ripped as time goes on. Check out his upper-body workout to get just as big—or at least try.

8. Julianne Hough

Dancing With the Stars vet Julianne Hough is in awesome shape, which makes sense considering the fact that she seems to be at the gym every chance she gets. Her Instagram account speaks to her love of fitness, and we can't even complain about the fact that her abs are probably better than ours.

9. Dolph Lundgren

Repeat M&F cover star Dolph Lundgren isn't just known for the laundry list of action movie roles he's got under his belt, but also for his unbelievably chiseled physique. Even now at 60 years old, Lundgren's still taking on Hollywood, and he's in killer shape thanks to his hardcore workouts

10. Jason Statham

Whether it's his countless fight scenes and MMA-style training or straight-up gym time, Jason Statham is still in awesome shape at 50. The Expendables and Fast and Furious franchises have earned him a spot among the most well-known action stars around, and his athletic ability and study of various martial arts are impressive, to say the least. 

