Dexter Jackson's Instagram Proves Father Time Is No Match for 'The Blade'

He's closing in on 50, but he's still very much in play for his second Sandow.

Dexter Jackson, aka "The Blade," has been in the game for a long time — having turned pro way back in 1998. Back then, you could flip open an issue of Muscle & Fitness or FLEX in any given month and be inspired by the images of bodybuilding legends and up-and-comers that graced the pages.

The landscape of bodybuilding media has changed since then, and in addition to having magazines and websites to choose from, you can also head to outlets like Instagram to get workout tips and videos straight from the competitors themselves. And even 10-plus years removed from his Mr. Olympia win, and with age 50 rapidly approaching, Jackson is one of the most active and successful bodybuilders on social media, amassing more than 1.2 million Instagram followers and proving every day that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Take a look below at some of his best Instagram photos and workout videos!

Jackson is as fun-loving as anyone in the IFBB Pro League, but he knows when it’s time to work. And on back day, Jackson is all business. 

There are countless ways to train a muscle, and in this clip, Jackson's trainer, Charles Glass, puts him through his pec-pounding paces.

Jackson is doing all he can to make sure that he can show off those world-class arms anytime he wants. Give this move a try on your next arm day.

Other than his ability to stay relatively healthy over the years, one of Jackson’s keys to longevity is smart training that comes from decades of experience. This version of a front raise doesn’t require much weight, but it’s obviously effective.

If you walk into the Gold’s Gym in Venice, Calif., there's a chance you could see the former Mr. Olympia worshipping at the altar of iron.

One of Jackson’s signatures is when he hits his version of the “crab most muscular” pose, where his round shoulders pop and his traps rise almost over his head. One of the key pieces of prep for this freakish look is the upright row.

One of the reasons Jackson has been able to fight off Father Time for so long is that he pushes himself to the limit without ever allowing himself to go too far over it. While 20 plates on the leg press looks like a lot, check out how he's in control of the reps the entire time.

Cables are great for isolation and keeping constant tension on the muscles, and in this clip, you can see how these low cable crossovers work the muscles to their limit. 

Under Glass’s watchful eye, Jackson is blasting his back with an advanced version of the classic dumbbell row.

In this clip, Jackson shows a unique way to train a muscle with this twist on a triceps extension. He credits machines with helping him keep his joints healthy, as well as maintaining his mass as he's gotten older.

