Dexter Jackson's Instagram Proves Father Time Is No Match for 'The Blade'

Dexter Jackson, aka "The Blade," has been in the game for a long time — having turned pro way back in 1998. Back then, you could flip open an issue of Muscle & Fitness or FLEX in any given month and be inspired by the images of bodybuilding legends and up-and-comers that graced the pages.

The landscape of bodybuilding media has changed since then, and in addition to having magazines and websites to choose from, you can also head to outlets like Instagram to get workout tips and videos straight from the competitors themselves. And even 10-plus years removed from his Mr. Olympia win, and with age 50 rapidly approaching, Jackson is one of the most active and successful bodybuilders on social media, amassing more than 1.2 million Instagram followers and proving every day that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

