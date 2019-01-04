Shawn Ray Breaks Down the 2019 Arnold Classic Lineup

Luke Sandoe

I think Luke Sandoe is a benefactor of limitation, and if this were a show that he had to qualify for, I'm not 100% sure he would be in this lineup. So this is one of those honorary privileges to be a part of the Arnold Classic weekend, but I don't think it's gonna be one of those experiences for him that he's going to land in the prize money. I think it'll be one of those things he can chalk up for experience. I do think it'll bode well for Luke’s audience that they can see him on this big international stage. It's a little bit out of his realm of reality in terms of making the top six, but being invited back to the show two years in a row is a big feather in his cap. It's definitely beyond what his physique warrants if we're talking about the top six guys. I mean in another lineup he might fare well, but this is a lineup of genetic phenoms, and I'm not sure that he's one that we'll be talking about when we talk about Cedric and William and Roelly.