Robert Cianflone / Staff / Getty
News
Shawn Ray Breaks Down the 2019 Arnold Classic Lineup
The bodybuilding great sizes up the competition and reveals his favorite to win.
The invitation list for the 2019 Arnold Classic was recently released, revealing a short, but very competitive, lineup of 13 of the IFBB Pro League’s top bodybuilders. We caught up with Hall of Fame bodybuilder and tell-it-like-it-is analyst, Shawn Ray, to get his outspoken opinion on each competitor, and, ultimately, who he believes will walk away victorious. Check out his opinions below.
1 of 13
2 of 13
3 of 13
4 of 13
5 of 13
6 of 13
7 of 13
8 of 13
9 of 13
10 of 13
11 of 13
12 of 13
Edgar Artiga
13 of 13