istetiana / Getty
Nutrition
20 Ways to Eat for More Muscle
No matter your genetics or the goals you’ve set for yourself, you need to follow the rules of bodybuilding nutrition if your hard training is going to pay off.
No matter your genetics or the goals you’ve set for yourself, you need to follow the rules of bodybuilding nutrition if your hard training is going to pay off. Granted, nutrition can be a complicated subject. Carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals, fats, not to mention meal timing, creatine, and shelves and shelves of other exotic supplements—it can all make your head spin.
Stop spinning. We’ve compiled 20 rules of nutrition to help guide you through the minefield of all things related to food and supplements. This comprehensive compendium of commandments gives you easy-to-follow principles that have passed the M&F test for accuracy and efficiency. As you set your sights on bulking up, you can be sure that you’ll find the answers here.
1 of 20
Mike Kemp / Getty
2 of 20
Capelle.r / Getty
3 of 20
Westend61 / Getty
4 of 20
Fabian Krause / EyeEm / Getty
5 of 20
vgajic / Getty
6 of 20
Noel Hendrickson / Getty
7 of 20
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
8 of 20
Dorling Kindersley / Getty
9 of 20
jorgegonzalez / Getty
10 of 20
Towfiqu Photography / Getty
11 of 20
Buppha Wuttifery / EyeEm / Getty
12 of 20
Cavan Images / Getty
13 of 20
Westend61 / Getty
14 of 20
BraunS / Getty
15 of 20
skynesher / Getty
16 of 20
Jamie Grill Photography / Getty
17 of 20
Vera Arsic / EyeEm / Getty
18 of 20
Hero Images / Getty
19 of 20
Hinterhaus Productions / Getty
20 of 20
Johner Images / Getty