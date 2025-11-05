Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, affectionately known to bodybuilding fans as ‘Andrew Jacked’ is riding high after a career-best third place at the Mr. Olympia event. Now, the big Nigerian is hoping to qualify for next year’s ‘O’ with a dominant victory at the upcoming Romania Muscle Fest Pro. To that end, he shared a last-minute prep, crushing an epic back and bicep session with his fans.

“Cruising my way through,” wrote Jacked in an Instagram post for his almost one million Instagram followers, posting a video that showed the bodybuilder’s muscle blasting workout. “Few more days before show day, Yessziirr!!!” added the agile athlete, who is readying himself in Romania with controlled intensity.

Andrew Jack’s Romania Pro Readying Back and Bicep Workout

Twisting Seated Row

The 2022 Arnold Classic UK winner got to work on the twisting seated row machine. Don’t worry if your gym doesn’t have one. You can swap it out for a regular seated cable back row and work each arm separately with the D-Handle. As you ready for the row, grip the handles with your thumbs to the side, pointing towards each other. Then, as you pull the weight towards your torso, twist your wrists so that both thumbs point to the sky. As you return the weight, allow your thumbs to go back to the starting position. This move is a brilliant back builder, working the rhomboids, lats, erector spinae, and traps.

Narrow Grip Cable Seated Row

For his second move, Jacked takes hold of the V-Handle in order to perform narrow grip cable rows. A narrow grip is associated with better isolation of the lats, whereas as a wider grip is more effective for the upper back and rear deltoids. The man-mountain maintains a smooth motion in both the pull and the release, and concentrates on squeezing his lats together with each rep.

Standing Cable Lat Pushdown

Third up, the famous muscle flexer stands up for some cable pushdowns. Utilizing the lat bar attachment, Jacked taxes his rear deltoids, triceps, chest, and lower back. Notice how the big man gets a stretch from the top of the movement and pushes the weight right down, as far as he can, without the bar hitting his body. The IFBB pro takes a controlled approach as always, searching for a smooth movement rather than one that is dictated by the momentum of the cable.

Seated Bicep Curl Machine

Fourth, Jacked goes all out on the seated bicep curl machine, an isolation exercise that is made all the more comfortable thanks to the inclined pad. Notice how Jacked pauses at the top of each curl for added time under tension before slowly returning the weight during the negative part of the movement.

Standing Cable Curls

For his fifth and almost final exercise, the man mountain continues with another bicep curl variation, this time gripping the triceps rope attachment for standing cable curls. Jacked boosts his biceps brachii by going heavy and pausing at the top of the curl before slowly allowing the cable to descend.

Two-Arm Low Pulley Cable Curl

For one final biceps beatdown, Andrew Jacked sets up the two-arm low pulley cable curl, controlling the weight so that it doesn’t simply drop to the floor after each rep. Notice how Jacked’s elbows stay in a fixed position and don’t move forward or backwards as he curls or releases.

If Andrew Jacked can replicate the same controlled intensity on stage in Romania that he’s already displayed while in the gym there, victory could be in his grasp come November 9.

To follow Andrew Jacked on Instagram, click here.