Men’s open contender Jordan Hutchinson is hot on the 2025 Mr Olympia title chase, and just days out from bodybuilding’s biggest show of the year, the IFBB pro has shared another great chest, triceps, and shoulder workout that could bring success on stage in Las Vegas.

It’s all about “crazy contraction,” says the big man, who has won both the 2025 Tampa, and Texas Pro events on the road to Olympia. Just weeks ago, Hutchinson shared an impressive eight exercise plan to punish his bodybuilding rivals. Now, he’s refined his chest, shoulder, and triceps session down to just six moves as he finds himself just days out from the biggest night of his professional life. “Really feeling good with training the past couple of weeks, considering I’ve been in prep for the last 6 months,” commented Hutchinson while detailing the new workout for his 60,000+ Instagram followers. If you want to build a bigger upper body, here’s how to try the workout for yourself.

Jordan Hutchinson’s Olympia Chasing Chest & Shoulders Workout

Plate-Loaded Seated Chest Press

Barbell Incline Bench Press

Seated Machine Triceps Pushdowns

Seated Pec Fly Machine

Cable Crossover Incline Chest Fly

Cable Single-Arm Triceps Pushdown

Workout Breakdown

Despite being “achy” from months of passionate iron pumping, Hutchinson commented that his body is holding up in these final days before taking to the Olympia stage. “The strength is still there,” he shared, proving as such with a heavy workout that began with the plate loaded seated chest press, targeting his pectorals, deltoids, triceps, and even his biceps. The seated position also engages the lats, so it’s a great way to build strength and shape the back at the same time.

When performing barbell bench presses, the incline of the bench changes the lifting angle so that you hit the clavicular head harder, meaning that you can add mass to the upper pecs for that stacked “top shelf” appearance. The deltoids came into play again here, allowing you to really work those shoulders.

Seated machine triceps pushdowns primarily tax the entire triceps, but secondary muscles such as the deltoids are still used to provide stability. By exhausting his triceps with pushdowns, Hutchinson is also able to make sure that they are less able to take the load on other moves, forcing the shoulders and chest to do the work, and at the same time testing his triceps to the max.

Moving on to the seated pec fly machine, the man mountain punishes his pectoralis major. This is the muscle that is responsible for the movement of the shoulder joint. Continuing with chest for the next exercise, Hutchinson executed the cable crossover chest fly. Once again, the incline places emphasis on the upper pec, while recruiting the rear shoulder, rotator cuff, and scapular muscles to boot.

To make his last set the best set, Hutchinson switches to a unilateral approach for his final exercise, putting everything he’s got into the cable single-arm triceps pushdowns. This is a great finisher designed to drain the last reserves of his energy and muscle, while ensuring symmetry and balance. When attempting this for yourself, use a slow and controlled motion to feel every last ounce of tension. To replicate his reps, go heavy and aim for at least three heavy sets of 8-12. You can also be more like Hutchinson and experiment with a rep scheme that works best for you, utilizing a mixture of ascending sets and back-off sets depending on how you feel about a particular exercise. “Some exercises will be a top set then two back off sets,” explained the IFBB Pro in the comments below his workout. “Some isolation exercises I may run quite a few sets.”

The hard work appears to be paying off however, as Hutchinson is looking seriously hench. “Post Olympia, the (muscle and strength) growth is going to be a ton of fun,” reflected the bodybuilder on what could be the result of months of honed training. “But for now, we finish etching out the details.”

The individual 2025 Olympia contests and expo run from October 12 to 9. For more information on being part of all the action, click here.

To follow Jordan Hutchinson’s journey on Instagram, click here. https://www.instagram.com/jordanhutchinsonifbb/