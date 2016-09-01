Traeger Grills

10 Hearty Grill Recipes for Any Time of Year

Enjoy these recipes over a holiday weekend, while tailgating, or bring to a potluck party.

Traeger Grills
Sparking up the grill isn't only perfect for summer. If you're not afraid to throw on a winter coat and some gloves, you can still get some solid protein off of the grill.

These recipes were designed to be cooked on a Traeger Wood-Fired Grill. If using a different cooking method, cook times and results will vary.

1. Skirt Steak With Corn and Avocado

This skirt steak recipe, mixed with vegetables, gets its inspiration from traditional Mexican ingredients. Those ingredients include lime and tequila to brighten-up an already succulent and juicy skirt steak.

See the full Skirt Steak With Corn and Avocado recipe here. 

2. Coconut Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno poppers are a party pleaser, but you can do more than just stuff a pepper with cheese. Adding shrimp and wrapping it all in bacon will make sure your guests will come back for seconds.

See the full Coconut Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers recipe here. 

3. Tuna Tacos with Lime & Cilantro Cream

Whip out the grill and get your seafood fix with these lean, delicious tacos.

See the full Tuna Tacos with Lime & Cilantro Cream recipe here. 

4. Sticky Teriyaki Pork and Pineapple Skewers

Because pork and pineapple are a match made in heaven.

See the full Sticky Teriyaki Pork and Pineapple Skewers recipe here. 

5. Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes

Add a hint of booze to spice up this dessert recipe.

See the full Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes recipe here. 

6. Spicy Asian BBQ Shrimp

You've never had BBQ like this before.

See the full Spicy Asian BBQ Shrimp recipe here. 

7. Grilled Watermelon

Yummy, salty, crispy, and grilled...watermelon? That's right, this BBQ staple that's quickly gaining popularity packs a uniquely fresh and bright taste, but still has some classic BBQ char to it.

See the full Grilled Watermelon recipe here. 

8. Roasted Serrano Wings

Liberally season, shake, and smoke these Serrano wings for a BBQ hall-of-famer you simply can't beat.

See the full Roasted Serrano Wings recipe here. 

9. Turkey Jerky

Jerky is a great snack; it's low on fat and high on protein. But, as you're probably aware, pre-made jerky is pricey. So why not make some yourself? We break it down step by step.

See the full Turkey Jerky recipe here. 

10. Smoked Deviled Eggs

It's not a controversial statement to say that people love deviled eggs. But what can make them better? Why, smoking the eggs and adding crumbled bacon, of course. It may sound unorthodox, but the smoking adds a new dynamic to a classic dish.

See the full Smoked Deviled Eggs recipe here. 

